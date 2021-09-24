KWU, Mahaska Announce New Partnership

Two pillars of the Salina business community have announced an exciting new partnership, as Mahaska and Kansas Wesleyan have joined forces. Mahaska will be the official beverage provider for KWU, and will sponsor both the KWU Exemplary Teacher Award and scholarship opportunities designed to support Marketing and Business students from north-central Kansas.

“It has been an honor to be a part of the great history of Kansas Wesleyan,” said Alan Michaud, chief of Kansas operations for Mahaska. “Mahaska is proud to continue, and expand, our partnership with such a great, local organization that does so much for our community.”

While Mahaska will receive status as an official partner of Coyote athletics and numerous signage opportunities throughout campus, the academic support means just as much to KWU.

“We are thrilled to partner with Mahaska in a more in-depth way,” said Ken Oliver, vice president for Advancement and university operations. “The company has always supported KWU in the past, but in helping honor our faculty and support our students, this takes their support to another level. We appreciate their commitment to the educational climate of Salina, this community we love so much.”

More information on the Mahaska scholarship opportunities will be available in the near future.