KWU Looking Ahead to Homecoming

With classes underway at Kansas Wesleyan University in Salina, the campus community is already looking ahead to fall festivities.

KWU is preparing what could be its biggest Homecoming celebration in years, Oct. 21-23.

“Last year was a return to some level of normalcy,” said Michelle Dolan, director of development, stewardship and alumni. “We had great attendance and top-notch community support. We expect even better numbers at this year’s Homecoming and Family Weekend, and we are excited about expanding the events available.”

That expansion includes a DECA display on Oct. 22, giving one of KWU’s most successful programs time in the spotlight. The KWU chapter has been the state’s top program for the past several years and ranked among the world’s best in 2021-22. Another new event is a reception for men and women who have served in the armed forces. The veteran’s reception will take place Oct. 21 at 3 p.m. on Bevan Green.

KWU will also host a Debate and Forensics showcase (Oct. 21) for the second consecutive year and will present both a theatre production (all three days) and a strings and choir concert (Oct. 22).

Several traditional favorites return, as well, including the athletic Hall of Fame induction. The group that includes three individuals and two teams will be inducted Oct. 22 at 8:30 a.m. Later that morning, the Hall of Fame will be formally christened the Jones Athletic Hall of Fame, in honor of former men’s basketball coach and athletic director Jerry Jones.

The traditional alumni awards and Golden W/Purple W recognitions will also take place during the weekend’s proceedings.

Volleyball, football, men’s soccer and women’s soccer will all be in action, and baseball and softball are scheduled to host alumni games, as well.

More information regarding specific events will be available in the coming weeks and months. For a full schedule of the week’s events, please visit www.kwu.edu/homecoming2022.