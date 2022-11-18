Salina, KS

KWU Launches Community College Scholarship

Todd PittengerNovember 18, 2022

Kansas Wesleyan University is launching the Kansas Advancement Scholarship, a guarantee of at least $20,000 per year in scholarship aid for any graduate of a Kansas community college.

According to KWU, the agreement is in support of September’s global transfer and course articulation agreement between the Kansas Community College Trustees Association and the Kansas Independent College Association (KICA).

“We believe that the community college system offers tremendous resources for both students and communities throughout Kansas,” said Ken Oliver, executive vice president of advancement and university operations. “The system graduates excellent academic students every day, students who can succeed anywhere. We want Kansas Wesleyan to be the place they choose to further their education.”

This fall’s announcement of a global transfer and course articulation agreement says that any student earning an A.A. or A.S. degree at a Kansas community college has completed the general education requirements for all Kansas independent colleges.

For more information on the Kansas Advancement Scholarship or other Kansas Wesleyan happenings, please visit www.kwu.edu/news.

