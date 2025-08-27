KWU / KSU Salina Team Up For Flyovers

Kansas Wesleyan University and Kansas State University Salina are partnering to provide flyovers at select KWU home football games.

According to KWU, the first flyover will be at this Saturday’s home opener. The flyovers will be provided by K-State Salina and provide an opportunity for Wildcat student pilots to gain experience, all while KWU boosts its game-day experience.

“This is a great example of community collaboration,” said Miguel Paredes, Kansas Wesleyan athletic director. “It highlights both the strong relationship between our institutions and showcases how truly special this city is, by lifting up both of our universities. We look forward to the partnership that brings together innovation for the student and game-day experience and community pride.”

The flyovers will be conducted by K-State Salina pilots, including staff and students, with aircraft for the opener including a Piper Seminole leading and a Beechcraft Bonanza on the wing.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Kansas Wesleyan University in this unique way,” said Tysen Pina, Aviation Department head at K-State Salina. “Their championship-level athletics program embodies the same values of teamwork, discipline and excellence that we strive to instill in our flight team. I hope this small step becomes the foundation for even greater collaboration between our institutions to the benefit of our students and the entire Salina community.”

In addition to the season opener, flyovers will take place at games during Family Weekend (Sept. 27), Homecoming (Oct. 25), and the regular season finale (Nov. 15).

Discussions are ongoing regarding adding flyovers at other contests throughout the fall season, including men’s and women’s soccer matches, and such additions are likely.

Top Photo via KSU Salina