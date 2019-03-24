KWU International Music Festival to Begin

Some of the best musicians in the world are converging on the campus of Kansas Wesleyan University this week, in collaboration with the Salina Symphony. The 2019 KWU International Music Festival begins on Tuesday.
According to the school, a half dozen countries will be represented. International Faculty representing countries:
- Canada
- Japan
- Italy
- Russia
- England
- United States of America
The public is invited to enjoy performances and master classes featuring nine world-renowned guest artists, KWU string and piano faculty, the Kansas Wesleyan String Orchestra & Wind Ensemble.
Concerts and recitals are free and open to the public, except concerts at the Stiefel Theatre, where tickets can be purchased through the Stiefel Theatre Box Office (785-823-8309). The master classes may also be observed for free.
Event venues include Kansas Wesleyan University’s Hall of the Pioneers, Christ Cathedral Episcopal Church and the Stiefel Theatre for the Performing Arts.
Festival Highlights:
Tuesday March 26, 7:30 p.m.
International Festival Faculty Recital (Christ Cathedral)
Featuring the Dohnanyi String Trio, Brahms Piano Quartet No. 1, and more
Tina Bouey (violin), Paul Neubauer (viola) Steven Doane, Rosie Elliot, Benjamin Doane, Jesse Henkensiefken (cello) & Tatiana Tessman, (piano)
Wednesday, March 27, 7:30 p.m.
Concerti Concert (Sams Chapel)
Featuring winners of the Festival Concerto/Aria Competition and the regional premiere of the Peter Senchuk Flute Concerto
KWU International Music Festival Orchestra & Wind Ensemble
Jesse Henkensiefken & Carl Rowles, conductors
Victoria Rose Bishop, flute
Michael Sinicropi, trumpet
Thursday, March 28
KWU Master Classes
10:00am
Tina Bouey, violin | Hall of the Pioneers—Sams Chapel
Rosie Elliot, cello | Hall of the Pioneers—Room 215
1:00pm
Julie Bees, piano | Hall of the Pioneers—Sams Chapel
David Neubert & Steven Doane, bass & chamber music | Hall of the Pioneers—Room 215
2:00pm
Victoria Rose Bishop & Michael Sinicropi, flute and trumpet | Hall of the Pioneers—Room 159
Friday, March 29, 7:30 p.m.
“A Date with the Doanes”
International Festival Orchestra (Sams Chapel)
Featuring Vivaldi Double Cello Concerto, Popper Requiem & Schumann Cello Concerto
KWU International Music Festival Orchestra
Rosie Elliot, cello
Benjamin Doane, cello
Steven Doane, cello
Jesse Henkensiefken, conductor
Sunday, March 31, 4 p.m.
Salina Symphony: Classical Masterworks Concert (Stiefel Theatre for the Performing Arts) — tickets can be purchased here or 785-827-1998
Tina Bouey, violin & Clive Greensmith, cello
Program: Beethoven Symphony no. 5 and Brahms Double Concerto for Violin & Cello in A Major
Ken Hakoda & Jesse Henkensiefken, conductors
This year’s festival is made possible by funding from the Dane G. Hansen Foundation and the Salina Arts & Humanities Horizon’s Grant