KWU International Music Festival to Begin

Some of the best musicians in the world are converging on the campus of Kansas Wesleyan University this week, in collaboration with the Salina Symphony. The 2019 KWU International Music Festival begins on Tuesday.

According to the school, a half dozen countries will be represented. International Faculty representing countries:

Canada

Japan

Italy

Russia

England

United States of America

The public is invited to enjoy performances and master classes featuring nine world-renowned guest artists, KWU string and piano faculty, the Kansas Wesleyan String Orchestra & Wind Ensemble.

Concerts and recitals are free and open to the public, except concerts at the Stiefel Theatre, where tickets can be purchased through the Stiefel Theatre Box Office (785-823-8309). The master classes may also be observed for free.

Event venues include Kansas Wesleyan University’s Hall of the Pioneers, Christ Cathedral Episcopal Church and the Stiefel Theatre for the Performing Arts.

Festival Highlights:

Tuesday March 26, 7:30 p.m.

International Festival Faculty Recital (Christ Cathedral)

Featuring the Dohnanyi String Trio, Brahms Piano Quartet No. 1, and more

Tina Bouey (violin), Paul Neubauer (viola) Steven Doane, Rosie Elliot, Benjamin Doane, Jesse Henkensiefken (cello) & Tatiana Tessman, (piano)

Wednesday, March 27, 7:30 p.m.

Concerti Concert (Sams Chapel)

Featuring winners of the Festival Concerto/Aria Competition and the regional premiere of the Peter Senchuk Flute Concerto

KWU International Music Festival Orchestra & Wind Ensemble

Jesse Henkensiefken & Carl Rowles, conductors

Victoria Rose Bishop, flute

Michael Sinicropi, trumpet

Thursday, March 28

KWU Master Classes

10:00am

Tina Bouey, violin | Hall of the Pioneers—Sams Chapel

Rosie Elliot, cello | Hall of the Pioneers—Room 215

1:00pm

Julie Bees, piano | Hall of the Pioneers—Sams Chapel

David Neubert & Steven Doane, bass & chamber music | Hall of the Pioneers—Room 215

2:00pm

Victoria Rose Bishop & Michael Sinicropi, flute and trumpet | Hall of the Pioneers—Room 159

Friday, March 29, 7:30 p.m.

“A Date with the Doanes”

International Festival Orchestra (Sams Chapel)

Featuring Vivaldi Double Cello Concerto, Popper Requiem & Schumann Cello Concerto

KWU International Music Festival Orchestra

Rosie Elliot, cello

Benjamin Doane, cello

Steven Doane, cello

Jesse Henkensiefken, conductor

Sunday, March 31, 4 p.m.

Salina Symphony: Classical Masterworks Concert (Stiefel Theatre for the Performing Arts) — tickets can be purchased here or 785-827-1998

Tina Bouey, violin & Clive Greensmith, cello

Program: Beethoven Symphony no. 5 and Brahms Double Concerto for Violin & Cello in A Major

Ken Hakoda & Jesse Henkensiefken, conductors

This year’s festival is made possible by funding from the Dane G. Hansen Foundation and the Salina Arts & Humanities Horizon’s Grant