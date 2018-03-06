Salina, KS

KWU International Music Festival Begins Wednesday

Todd PittengerMarch 6, 2018

Some of the best musicians in the world are converging on the campus of Kansas Wesleyan University beginning Wednesday.  The 2018 KWU International Music Festival is Wednesday, March 7th – Sunday, March 11th, in collaboration with the Salina Symphony.

According to KWU, regional musicians will enjoy master classes and performances featuring 12 world-renowned guest artists, KWU string and piano faculty, and the Kansas Wesleyan String Orchestra.

Concerts and recitals are free and open to the public, except concerts at the Stiefel Theatre. Tickets can be purchased through the Stiefel Theatre Box Office (785-823-8309). The master classes may also be observed for free.

Event venues include Kansas Wesleyan University’s Hall of the Pioneers and the Stiefel Theatre for the Performing Arts.

International faculty representing six countries including Canada, Japan, Argentina, Russia, Taiwan, and the United States of America are all part of the  KWU International Music Festival.

Festival Highlights:

Wednesday March 7, 7:30 p.m.
International Festival Faculty Recital (Sams Chapel)
Featuring Janacek String Quartet No. 2 and Brahms Piano Quintet
Ulysses String Quartet & Tatiana Tessman, piano

Thursday, March 8, 1 p.m.
KWU Master Classes
Tina Bouey, violin | Hall of the Pioneers—Room 215
Grace Ho, cello | Hall of the Pioneers—Room 159
Colin Brookes, viola | University United Methodist Church
Rhiannon Banerdt, chamber music | Hall of the Pioneers—Sams Chapel
Annie & Dave Gnojek, flute and saxophone | Fine Arts Building—Fitzpatrick Theatre

Friday, March 9, 7:30 p.m.
International Festival Orchestra (Sams Chapel)
Featuring Haydn Symphony no. 104 and Beethoven ‘Triple Concerto’
KWU International Music Festival Orchestra
Tina Bouey, violin
Grace Ho, cello
Tatiana Tessman, piano
Jesse Henkensiefken, conductor

Saturday, March 10, 10 a.m.
KWU Piano Masterclass (Sams Chapel)
Augustin Muriago, piano

Saturday, March 10, 4 p.m.
Piano Concerti Concert (Sams Chapel)
Featuring J.S. Bach Brandenburg No. 6 and KWU Precollege Music Students
KWU International Music Festival Orchestra
Jesse Henkensiefken, conductor

Sunday, March 11, 4 p.m.
Salina Symphony: Classical Masterworks Concert (Stiefel Theatre for the Performing Arts) — tickets can be purchased here or 785-827-1998
Tina Bouey, Violin
Program: Rossini William Tell Overture, Tchaikovsky Violin Concerto in D Major, Sibelius Symphony no. 7

 

