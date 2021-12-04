KWU Inducts 19 Into Alpha Chi Honor Society

Nineteen Kansas Wesleyan students were recently inducted into the Alpha Chi national honor society.

According to the school, Alpha Chi invites only those who rank within the top ten percent of their junior and senior classes. Each year, a select group is inducted.

Alpha Chi is a collegiate honor society that has been in operation since 1922. KWU has been among its ranks since 1978. In that timeframe, KWU members of Alpha Chi have been to numerous annual conferences organized by the society, including virtual attendance at a conference in Spring 2021.

The 2021-22 inductees to Alpha Chi are: