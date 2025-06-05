KWU Hosting Church Gathering

Kansas Wesleyan is hosting a church gathering this week.

According to the school, the Great Plains Annual Conference of the United Methodist Church began Wednesday. The yearly event will run through Saturday.

More than 1,200 members of the United Methodist Churches throughout Kansas and Nebraska are expected to attend, bringing new faces to Salina and increasing traffic in restaurants and hotels.

“This is a great moment for Kansas Wesleyan,” said Bridget Weiser, vice president of student and community engagement and KWU’s event lead. “It demonstrates our commitment to walk alongside the United Methodist Church. However, it also brings a litany of new faces to Salina, increasing revenue for local businesses and providing a chance for a large group of people to see the growth and development occurring right here in our community.”

KWU is the first university to host the annual conference in more than two decades.