KWU Honors Fall Graduates

Todd PittengerDecember 17, 2022

Kansas Wesleyan honored its fall graduates Friday evening during its annual Fall Graduation Recognition Ceremony, which was held in Mabee Arena.

According to the school, twenty graduates were recognized and Lesa Dunn, assistant professor of sport and exercise science and KWU’s 2021-22 exemplary teacher of the year, delivered the evening’s keynote address.

The following is a list of students who were eligible for fall graduation:

Katelynn Ade (Salina, Kan.)

Nicholas Allsman (Belleville, Kan.)

Artin Almary (Salina, Kan.)

Karen Cristine Alvarenga (Sao Bernardo do Campo, Brazil)

Jessyka Barten (Woodbine, Kan.)

David Bellin (Berlin, Germany)

Mary Berghuis (Salina, Kan.)

Shaun Browder (Florissant, Mo.)

Lauren Brown (Salina, Kan.)

Lisa Burnett (Salina, Kan.)

Carl Bush (Salina, Kan.)

Nadir Cano (Palma De Mallorca, Spain)

Nigel Davis (Playa Vista, Calif.)

Kayla Deaver (Lees Summit, Mo.)

Kira Determan (Fort Calhoun, Neb.)

Trey Duffey (Topeka, Kan.)

Zidane Forbes (Chicago, Ill.)

Kirian Greer (Salina, Kan.)

Cleon Hamilton (Hinesville, Ga.)

Cortney Hanna (Lawrence, Kan.)

Nolan Harris (Lexington, Mo.)

Zacchaeus Haynes (Bryan, Texas)

Brandon Henson (Tyler, Texas)

Cajun Holland (Fernandina Beach, Fla.)

Manuel Jimenez (Lexington, Neb.)

Bilbare Jones (Memphis, Tenn.)

Vernon Jordan (Nashville, Tenn.)

Aaron Main (Tulsa, Okla.)

Allisan McGowan (Pratt, Kan.)

Miguel Millan (Lodi, Calif.)

Viviana Ramirez (Whittier, Calif.)

Hilta Ramos (Concordia, Kan.)

Scott Sanchez (Kelseyville, Calif.)

Terek Smith (Lyons, Kan.)

Andrew Sorenson (Manhattan, Kan.)

Trevor Watson (Coffeyville, Kan.)

Christopher Young (Abilene, Kan.)

Kayla Zimmerman (Grinnell, Kan.)

 

LISTEN LIVE

