KWU Honors Eisenhower Scholars

Three high school seniors will receive Kansas Wesleyan University’s highest academic award, the Eisenhower Scholarship. Cortney Hanna from Lawrence, Celilne Wetiba from Wichita and Samuel Overbey from Leavenworth were selected based on the Eisenhower Scholars Competition held on Jan. 26.

“These students are remarkable not only for their academic prowess, but for their achievements outside the classroom,” said Dr. Melanie Overton, Vice President for Admissions and Advancement. “They are an inspiration to their peers now, and I know they will be as well to their fellow KWU students.”

Hanna plans to study biomedical chemistry and plays volleyball. Wetiba plans to major in biomedical chemistry and has an interest in multicultural student union. Overbey plans to study physics and run cross country.

The Eisenhower Scholars Program recognizes students who demonstrate an extraordinary commitment to developing personal, intellectual and spiritual growth through a liberal studies curriculum in a faith-based educational environment.

The scholarship covers 90 percent of tuition for each of four years of undergraduate study at KWU and is awarded to select incoming first-year students each year. On competition day, students interviewed with two members of the KWU faculty, wrote an essay on a specific topic stemming from pre-assigned reading and participate in a problem-solving/logic activity.

To receive an invitation to the Eisenhower Scholars Competition, students must be a high school senior, apply to KWU by Jan. 15, and have a composite score — calculated by multiplying a student’s cumulative GPA by their ACT score — of 94 or higher.

