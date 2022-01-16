Salina, KS

KWU to Honor Martin Luther King Jr.

Todd PittengerJanuary 16, 2022

Kansas Wesleyan will recognize and honor Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday with a celebration in Mabee Arena.

According to the school, the event gets underway at 7 p.m. and features the theme of “Daring to Dream: The Radical Imagination of a New Generation.”

Multiple students will join Dr. Matt Thompson, KWU president, and Charles Spencer, a member of the university’s Board of Trustees, in speaking during the evening’s ceremonies.

Spencer will offer the keynote address. Music will be provided by the Salina Community Choir and the Greater Mizpah Baptist Church of Wichita.

Monday evening’s event is free and open to the public.

