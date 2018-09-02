KWU Handles Texas Wesleyan in Season Opener

In the past two years, Kansas Wesleyan started slowly in the season opener. That maybe was the case for the first 29 minutes of the first half against Texas Wesleyan.

Then the Coyotes didn’t look back.

Junior tailback Demarco Prewitt ran for over 100 yards, junior quarterback Johnny Feauto threw four touchdowns, and the No. 21 Coyotes whipped the Rams in downtown Fort Worth, Texas, 42-7.

Both offenses moved the ball at will in the first period, but it was the KWU defense that set up the game’s first scoring drive. TWU quarterback Donovan Isom, transfer from NCAA Division-I’s Southeastern, zipped a pass that bounced off his receiver and fell into the hands of KWU sophomore Scott Helsper. A couple plays later, junior wideout Johnny Carmack scored on a 15-yard jet sweep with 7:04 to go in the first.

Later on in the first, Isom found the end zone, using his 6’5″ frame to score on a three-yard plunge with 2:41 left in the opening quarter. Both teams would struggle to find paydirt in the second stanza as Isom threw his second interception to KWU senior linebacker Pierce Williams while being drilled by junior defensive end Shaq Bradford. That hit forced TWU’s quarterback to miss the rest of the game.

Kansas Wesleyan took control in the final 46 seconds of the half. Feauto bombed a pass to junior wide receiver Trenton Poe-Evans, who reeled in the catch in the end zone for a 48-yard TD connection. Moments later, Bradford forced a fumble with a sack on TWU sophomore QB Avery Childs. Feauto then delivered a perfect ball to Garden City transfer Tim Arno in the back of the left end zone for a 30-yard score, putting the Coyotes up 21-7 at the break.

Feauto had two more TD’s, one to sophomore tight end Charlie Simmons from 25 yards out, and another to Prewitt for an 11-yard hookup. Featuo used his legs, making the TD worth for the BE Wealth Play of the Game. Junior running back Jerrod Ferguson rushed for a two-yard TD late in the third.

Feauto finished 17-of-32 for 302 yards and four scores. He rushed 10 times for 82 yards, giving him 384 total yards for the day. Prewitt earned the Salina Ortho Player of the Game, carrying the ball 21 times for 132 yards. He added four catches for 41 yards and a score, putting his total at 173 for the night. Poe-Evans had three catches for 103 yards and a score. Simmons pulled in five throws for 60 yards and a TD.

Kansas Wesleyan (1-0) returns to the Graves Family Sports Complex, entertaining the Friends Falcons (0-2, 0-1 KCAC) for the 2018 home opener. Kickoff is at 5:05 pm