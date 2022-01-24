Salina, KS

KWU Guest Piano Recital

Todd PittengerJanuary 24, 2022

The Kansas Wesleyan University Department of Music has announced a guest piano recital by Tony Lu, which will be held January 26 at 7:30 p.m. at the University United Methodist Church.

According to the school, Lu, who earned his Master of Music degree in piano performance from Austin Peay, is a faculty member of Sonata International Piano Camp and Summer Sonatina International Piano Camp in Bennington, Vt. There, he teaches students from ages 6-80, both online and in person.

Lu will perform pieces by a series of classical composers and participate in a question and answer session following the performance.

This recital is free and open to the public.

