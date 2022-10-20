KWU Gets $700,000 Challenge Grant

In what the school says is a key moment for the university’s Music campaign, Kansas Wesleyan has received a challenge grant from the Mabee Foundation in the amount of $700,000. The grant moves KWU to $3.8 million raised of the $4.5 million required to begin construction on the Sams Chapel and Music academic space renovation project.

According to KWU, the funding from the Mabee Foundation will be awarded to the university as long as the remaining $700,000 is raised – in cash or multi-year pledge commitments – by Oct. 11, 2023.

The grant continues the Mabee Foundation’s long-term support of Kansas Wesleyan. The foundation has supported four of KWU’s major construction projects during the past two decades, including the Student Activities Center (2005), the Graves Family Sports Complex (2015), the Nursing Education Center (2021) and, now, the music renovation and construction.

“Support from the Mabee Foundation has been crucial in the continuous improvement of our campus,” said Ken Oliver, executive vice president of Advancement and university operations. “Once again, the foundation has provided us important momentum as we look to close out a key project. We are truly thankful for this grant, and believe that it sets us on the path to reaching our campaign goals.”

Renovations and construction related to the Music campaign will begin as soon as possible upon the completion of fundraising.