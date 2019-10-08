KWU Football Rises to No. 2 in NAIA

Kansas Wesleyan football has reached new heights.

After a historic season in 2018, the Coyotes are building another magical campaign. In the latest NAIA Top 25 Coaches’ Poll, Kansas Wesleyan moved up from No. 4 to No. 2, the highest ever ranking in program history.

The leap comes after a pair of losses to teams ahead of KWU. Benedictine, a team that beat KWU in the NAIA semifinals in Salina last year, fell to Grand View (Iowa) and Saint Francis (Ind.) lost to Marian (Ind.). Marian, Concordia (Mich.), and Grand View follow Kansas Wesleyan to form the top five. Morningside (Iowa) received all 17 first-place votes.

Kansas Wesleyan was off this past weekend. The Coyotes are 5-0, 4-0 in the KCAC. They are the lone ranked KCAC school with Bethel and Sterling receiving votes. With Bethel losing to Southwestern, Kansas Wesleyan is the last undefeated team with six games left.

It’s Homecoming for the Coyotes this Saturday as they welcome the Saint Mary Spires. Kickoff is slated for 2 pm with pregame at 1:30 on FM 104.9.