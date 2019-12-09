KWU Football Places Six on AFCA-NAIA All-America Teams

Kansas Wesleyan continues to reap the rewards of another wildly successful season.

Six Coyotes were named All-Americans by the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) and the NAIA on Thursday.

Quarterback Johnny Feauto (SR/Boulder, Colo.) was named First Team – schools are limited to one First Team selection – while defensive end Shaq Bradford (SR/San Diego, Calif.), tight end Trenton Poe-Evans (SR/Needles, Calif.), running back Demarco Prewitt (SR/Menifee, Calif.) and wide receiver Stevie Williams (JR/East Los Angeles, Calif.) were on the Second Team. Offensive lineman Eli Smith (SR/Severy, Kan.) was an Honorable Mention selection on the NAIA team. The NAIA selects an Honorable Mention team, the AFCA does not.

Prewitt and Bradford were 2018 AFCA and NAIA All-Americans and Poe-Evans was recognized in 2017.

Wesleyan won the Kansas Conference title with a 10-0 record for the second year in a row, advanced to the quarterfinals of the NAIA playoffs and finished the season with a 12-1 record.

“We have a lot of deserving guys but those who won the awards we’re very happy for them,” Coach Myers Hendrickson said. “They’re all very deserving.”

Feauto leads the NAIA in total offense (4,523 yards), passing yards (4,089) and passing efficiency (196.4). He had 49 passing touchdowns with 12 interceptions and 434 yards rushing and three more scores. He was named the Kansas Conference Player of the Year, holds the KWU record for passing touchdowns and yards and ranks second in passing and total yards in the KCAC.

“It’s a big-time honor for Feauto,” Hendrickson said. “His senior year, to be First Team, is an incredible accomplishment.”

Prewitt finished the season with 1,487 yards rushing – an average of 114.4 yards per game – and 25 touchdowns. He leaves KWU as the career rushing leader with 4,072 yards and career scoring leader with 84 total touchdowns – 77 on the ground. He was the KCAC Offensive Player of the Year after being chosen Player of the Year in 2018.

Poe-Evans moved back to tight end from wide receiver this fall and had 51 catches for 787 yards and 15 touchdowns. He holds the school record for receiving touchdowns (48) and is No. 2 with 169 receptions and 2,758 yards. He was a three-time all-KCAC selection.

Williams burst on the scene this fall after transferring from Pasadena City College (Calif.). He leads the NAIA with 121.3 yards receiving per game and had 57 receptions for 1,455 yards and 17 touchdowns this season.

Bradford leads the NAIA in sacks (21) and tackles for loss (28) for a minus-168 yards after leading the nation in sacks a year ago with 22. He was selected the KCAC Defensive Player of the Year for the second consecutive season.

Smith was the anchor in the offensive line and earned Associated Press Small College All-American in 2018. He was a First Team All-KCAC choice for the second year in a row and was Second Team in 2017.

“Shaq, Stevie, Prewitt, Poe-Evans, Eli – what incredible seasons they had as well and are very deserving,” Hendrickson said.

The All-America honors are the culmination of a team effort, Hendrickson said.

“Individual awards are nice but those are a product of the work of the whole team and I know those guys would be the first to tell you that,” Hendrickson said. “Eleven guys on offense on the field, 11 guys on defense on the field were all doing their jobs every play. And the outcome of that was some players with some incredible stats, some you’ll probably never see again.”

Hendrickson, who completed his first season after replacing Matt Drinkall in January, lamented the fact other Coyotes weren’t recognized.

“We’ve got a team full of first teamers in my mind but unfortunately when something like this happens sometimes guys get left off that are deserving,” he said. “I think Takota Anderson (SR/Ellsworth, Kan.) is the best safety in the country. Warren Singletary (SR/Hawkinsville, Ga.), playing in the middle of our defense, had an outstanding season. With how well they played this year I’d like to have seen more representation.”

AP’s All-America teams will be announced at a later date.

“It was fun and those men are very deserving,” Hendrickson said. “Very proud of our team and how well we’re represented.”