KWU Football Finalizes Details of 2019 Slate

The Kansas Wesleyan football team will open defense of its KCAC Championship on August 31 as the Coyotes host Texas Wesleyan in a non-conference game at 6 p.m. at Bissell Field at the Graves Family Sports Complex.

Season tickets are on sale now for the 2019-20 athletic season. Tickets can be purchased by printing and returning the order form at www.kwucoyotes.com/tickets or by stopping by the KWU athletic office inside the Student Activities Center.

The contest with Texas Wesleyan will open the 2019 schedule for the Coyotes, the first under the direction of coach Myers Hendrickson, who took over for Matt Drinkall in January after Drinkall left after five seasons for a position at Army-West Point.

The Coyotes beat the Rams 42-7 last season in the first-ever meeting between the teams.

Wesleyan opens the conference portion of the schedule the following week, hosting Tabor College on September 7 on Bissell Field in a 6 p.m. kickoff.

After a road contest at Friends on September 14, KWU returns home to host the rival Bethany Swedes in a First Bank Kansas Smoky Hill Showdown contest on September 21. It will be the first time since 2016 that the Swedes will visit Salina.

KWU then heads to Ottawa on September 28 ahead of a bye week on October 5.

On October 12, it’s Homecoming and Family Weekend for the Coyotes as Wesleyan hosts Saint Mary in a 2 p.m. kickoff on campus.

KWU is the on the road for the next two weeks, at Southwestern on October 19 and Avila on October 26, before returning home on November 2 to host McPherson in 1 p.m. kickoff.

Wesleyan plays its last road tilt of the season on November 9, before closing the regular season on November 16 at home against Bethel in a 1 p.m. kick.

The NAIA Football Championship Series starts the following week with first round games at campus sites.

Wesleyan has several promotions planned around all six home contests. Watch www.kwucoyotes.com for more information regarding game promotions.

August 31 vs Texas Wesleyan – CELEBRATING FOOTBALL

Join the Coyotes in celebrating the passion, excitement and benefits of football as we recognize the 150th anniversary of college football. Youth football players admitted free to the game.

September 7 vs Tabor – SALINA NIGHT

A special invitation to Salina residents to enjoy a college football experience, celebrating KWU’s place within the Salina community and the impact KWU has on the community.

September 21 – YOUTH DAY and BREAST CANCER AWARENESS

All youth admitted free. Check out the classic car show at the tailgate at the game. Watch for more info on youth clinics too. Also Breast Cancer Awareness Day.

October 12 – HOMECOMING & FAMILY WEEKEND

The ’01 and ’02 football teams and Todd Hampton (’59) are part of the Hall of Fame class. Tons of other Alumni and Family Weekend activities all weekend long including the Homecoming tailgate.

November 2 – HEROES APPRECIATION

Honoring active and retired military and first responders at the game. Free admission for military and first responders and families.

November 16 – SENIOR DAY

Fan Appreciation Day as we honor the 2019 seniors. All seniors (60+) admitted free. Lots of fun activities going on the stadium concourse

2019 KANSAS WESLEYAN FOOTBALL SCHEDULE