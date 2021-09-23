KWU Finalizing Homecoming, Family Weekend

After cancelling the 2020 version of the event, Kansas Wesleyan is especially excited about its upcoming Homecoming and Family Weekend festivities, set for Oct. 15–17.

“We couldn’t be happier to have Homecoming returning,” said Claire Houk, KWU’s director of recruitment, alumni and parent engagement, and one of the leaders of Homecoming preparation. “This event means a great deal to our university and our community of alumni. We will have a lot of great events, both new and familiar, and hope people will be able to come out and join us!”

Several new events have been added to the schedule this year. They include the dedication of a new lab (the Paul Stucky Optics Lab), the opening of a new area that recognizes distinguished alumni and a special lecture series delivered by members of the community, entitled 7x7x7. The series will be seven seven-minute lectures by seven different individuals.

KWU has also taken precautions due to COVID-19, as many of the traditional events involving food have either been amended – by removing a meal – or moved outside to increase air flow and allow for greater social distancing.

Masks are currently required on campus in all indoor facilities, regardless of vaccination status.

For more information and a full schedule of events, please visit http://www.kwu.edu/homecoming2021.