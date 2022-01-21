KWU Faculty to Present Recital

Kansas Wesleyan University Department of Music faculty members Dr. Leonardo Rosario (violin) and Dr. Gustavo do Carmo (piano) will be presenting a recital on Sunday at the University United Methodist Church. The event will begin at 4 p.m.

According to the school, the recital will feature Peter Tchaikovsky’s work, “Mélodie” from Souvenir d’un lieu cher, “Four African Dances” by Samuel Coleridge-Taylor, the “Scherzo in c minor” from the FAE Sonata by Johannes Brahms, and the Sonata in A Major by Cesar Franck.

“I’m very pleased that Dr. Rosario and Dr. do Carmo have chosen to share their talents with the Salina community,” offered Dr. James McAllister, department chair. “These two musicians are phenomenal artists, and I’m sure that the performance will be fantastic! What is amazing about this program is that the music is engaging and features composers who have a great deal of originality. The composers’ work has something to offer outside of what you typically hear at this type of recital. Dr. Rosario is an expert on the music of Samuel Coleridge-Taylor and I am sure that his performance will be greatly enhanced due to that expertise.”

This recital is free and open to the public.