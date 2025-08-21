KWU Endowment Hits $50 Million

Kansas Wesleyan’s endowment reached a historic financial milestone in recent weeks as it surpassed the $50 million mark for the first time in school history.

According to KWU the endowment, which provides a cornerstone of long-term stability for the institution, has more than doubled in the past decade and increased by more than $20 million since 2018.

“The KWU community continues to propel us to incredible heights,” said Dr. Matt Thompson, KWU president. “Ten years ago, this would have been difficult to fathom, but here we are! Reaching the $50 million level in our endowment provides us with a platform, a marker, that everyone can see — Kansas Wesleyan University is ready for the next chapter, the next steps and to lead this community into the future.”

Recent increases in the endowment are part of the Power of AND campaign, which is approaching $50 million, as well. The campaign has been crucial in sweeping improvements across campus, including new student housing (Coyote Village), new academic facilities (Bieber Hall, Nursing Education, Jack Wilson Criminal Justice labs) and the renovation of Sams Chapel, as well as the Bieber Dining Hall project.

“This is a tremendous moment for our institution,” said Ken Oliver, KWU executive vice president and foundation board administrator. “It is an indicator that, in a shifting landscape, our community, alumni and friends value what it means to be a Coyote. This figure is among the top private institutional endowments in the state. We are thankful for every individual, business and partner who has invested time, energy and financial support into helping provide this long-term stability to Kansas Wesleyan.

“KWU is fortunate to have both our Board of Trustees, the group that sets the overall direction of the institution, and our Foundation Board, which monitors and works to grow the endowment,” said Oliver. “This is a rarity among small colleges, but having different leaders — including Bob Meyer and Ken Ebert, past Foundation Board presidents — working toward these goals has proven to be a winning formula for Kansas Wesleyan. With the Scholarship Gala coming up in April, we know there’s more to come, but for now, we say thank you to everyone who got KWU to this point.”

Photo via KWU