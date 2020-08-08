KWU Earns Second Straight Tree Campus Recognition

For the second consecutive year, Kansas Wesleyan has been honored with the Tree Campus USA distinction by the Arbor Day Foundation. The award recognizes the commitment colleges and universities across the country have made to effective urban forest management.

KWU is one of seven campuses across Kansas to hold the distinction, and just the second private college in the state to do so (Baker).

“At Kansas Wesleyan, we believe in being good stewards of the world around us,” said Dr. Matt Thompson, President and CEO of KWU. “Part of that is being responsible environmentally, and this is a great example. I’m so proud of all the efforts that our committee, led by members of our Biology department and Plant Operations director John Swagerty, put in to once again earn this honor.”

In order to earn Tree Campus USA laurels, college and universities must meet five standards. The institution must establish a tree advisory committee, there must be evidence of a campus tree care plan with verified expenditures, the school must be involved in an Arbor Day observance and there must be a service learning project implemented with the purpose of engaging the student body.

As an example of the university’s efforts, KWU’s Tree Advisory Committee inventoried, identified and began to tag more 230 trees on campus during the past 18 months.