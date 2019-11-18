KWU Dominates FB All-KCAC Selections

WICHITA, Kan. – The Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference is pleased to announce the 2019 Football All-Conference selections and individual award winners as voted on by the head coaches.
The (3) Kansas Wesleyan University Coyotes are the 2019 KCAC Regular Season Champions with a perfect 10-0 conference record. Myers Hendrickson, the Coyotes’ head coach, was named KCAC Coach of the Year by his peers. KCAC
Johnny Feauto of Kansas Wesleyan is the 2019 KCAC Player of the Year, following a senior season where he led the KCAC in passing (322.7 yards per game/64.1 completion percentage). Defensive Player of the Year honor goes to the conference sack leader, Shaq Bradford – for the second-straight season, who totaled 18.0 sacks on the season (1.6 sacks per game).
Following a season where he was named Player of the Year, Demarco Prewitt of Kansas Wesleyan earned this season’s Offensive Player of the Year. Prewitt led the conference in rushing with 1269 total rushing yards, averaging 115.4 yards per game and running in a conference-high 22 touchdowns so far this season.
Bethel’s Logan DeMond was named Special Teams Player of the Year, while teammate Chantz Scurry is the Dr. Ted Kessinger Champion of Character award recipient. Kansas Wesleyan’s John Michaletti earns the Assistant Coach of the Year award.
Statistical information on the 2019 football season can be found here.
The full list of All-Conference first team, second team, and honorable mention winners, as voted on by the KCAC head football coaches, are listed below.
|First Team Offense
|Name
|Pos.
|Year
|School
|Johnny Feauto (U)
|QB
|Sr.
|Kansas Wesleyan University
|Demarco Prewitt (U)
|RB
|Sr.
|Kansas Wesleyan University
|Camryn Harrison (U)
|RB
|Jr.
|Bethel College
|Cevon Mitchell-Ford (U)
|RB
|Sr.
|Sterling College
|Chantz Scurry (U)
|FB
|So.
|Bethel College
|Trenton Poe-Evans (U)
|TE
|Sr.
|Kansas Wesleyan University
|Stevie Williams (U)
|WR
|Jr.
|Kansas Wesleyan University
|Rodney Molette (U)
|WR
|Sr.
|Bethany College
|Richard McCauley (U)
|WR
|Sr.
|Kansas Wesleyan University
|Eli Smith (U)
|OL
|Sr.
|Kansas Wesleyan University
|Dustin Rivera (U)
|OL
|Jr.
|Southwestern College
|Chijioke Eguzo (U)
|OL
|Sr.
|Avila University
|Rigo Guzman (U)
|OL
|Sr.
|Sterling College
|Darrius Brown
|OL
|Jr.
|Kansas Wesleyan University
|First Team Defense
|Name
|Pos.
|Year
|School
|Shaq Bradford (U)
|DL
|Sr.
|Kansas Wesleyan University
|Jeremiah Pharms (U)
|DL
|Sr.
|Friends University
|Jacob Garcia
|DL
|Jr.
|Ottawa University
|Carvin Duverge
|DL
|So.
|Bethel College
|Grant Torgerson (U)
|LB
|Jr.
|Southwestern College
|Josh Seabolt (U)
|LB
|So.
|Bethel College
|Charles Barnes III
|LB
|Jr.
|Kansas Wesleyan University
|Nik Furlow
|LB
|So.
|Avila University
|Takota Anderson (U)
|DB
|Sr.
|Kansas Wesleyan University
|Kwame Sexton
|DB
|Jr.
|Sterling College
|Twon Collymore (U)
|DB
|So.
|Sterling College
|Dominic Brown
|DB
|Fr.
|Bethel College
|First Team Special Teams
|Name
|Pos.
|Year
|School
|Eric Butler
|UTL
|Sr.
|Sterling College
|Logan DeMond
|K
|Fr.
|Bethel College
|Connor Kaegi (U)
|P
|Sr.
|Ottawa University
|Christian Hopkins (U)
|KR
|Jr.
|Avila University
|Edrick Gonzales
|PR
|Sr.
|Southwestern College
|Second Team Offense
|Name
|Pos.
|Year
|School
|Ed Crouch
|QB
|Sr.
|McPherson College
|Keyshawn Wyatt
|RB
|Jr.
|Southwestern College
|Naeem Moore
|RB
|Sr.
|Avila University
|Josh Johnson
|RB
|Sr.
|Tabor College
|Roy Sanders
|FB
|Jr.
|Kansas Wesleyan University
|Janson Robeson
|TE
|Jr.
|Sterling College
|Ben Nikkel
|WR
|So.
|McPherson College
|Derrick Harper
|WR
|Jr.
|Tabor College
|Devin Senerius
|WR
|Jr.
|Avila University
|Ryan Junkermeier
|OL
|Fr.
|Bethel College
|Daniel Fletcher
|OL
|Sr.
|Kansas Wesleyan University
|Dalton Womack
|OL
|So.
|McPherson College
|Layne Becker
|OL
|Jr.
|Sterling College
|Yancey Vanosdell
|OL
|Sr.
|Southwestern College
|Second Team Defense
|Name
|Pos.
|Year
|School
|Anthony Munro
|DL
|Sr.
|Kansas Wesleyan University
|Melvin Irby
|DL
|Sr.
|Sterling College
|Josh Lauese
|DL
|Sr.
|Tabor College
|Darren Hicks
|DL
|Jr.
|Southwestern College
|Warren Singletary
|LB
|Sr.
|Kansas Wesleyan University
|Nicholas McGrew
|LB
|Sr.
|Sterling College
|Colby Johnson
|LB
|Jr.
|Ottawa University
|Elvin Turner
|LB
|Sr.
|Tabor College
|Ryon Holmes
|DB
|Sr.
|Avila University
|Caleb Devine
|DB
|Jr.
|Tabor College
|Cameron Howes
|DB
|Jr.
|Kansas Wesleyan University
|Travon Crockett
|DB
|Jr.
|Southwestern College
|Second Team Special Teams
|Name
|Pos.
|Year
|School
|Charles Barnes III
|UTL
|Jr.
|Kansas Wesleyan University
|Freddy Botello
|K
|So.
|Southwestern College
|Preston Patten
|P
|Jr.
|Sterling College
|Terrell Lightfoot
|KR
|Fr.
|Southwestern College
|Trey Palmer
|PR
|Fr.
|Bethel College
|Honorable Mention Offense
|Name
|Pos.
|Year
|School
|Connor Kaegie
|QB
|Sr.
|Ottawa University
|Zach Esau
|QB
|Jr.
|Bethel College
|Cedrick Phillips
|QB
|Sr.
|Sterling College
|Trey McGee
|QB
|So.
|Tabor College
|Austin Denson
|QB
|Jr.
|Bethany College
|LaMeshio Hill
|RB
|Jr.
|McPherson College
|Quincy Brown
|RB
|Sr.
|Friends University
|Malik Nesbitt
|RB
|So.
|Avila University
|Matthew Graham
|RB
|Fr.
|University of Saint Mary
|Marshall McShan
|RB
|Jr.
|Friends University
|Juan Salazar
|FB
|Jr.
|Friends University
|Andrew Williams
|TE
|So.
|Avila University
|Seth Swedorski
|TE
|So.
|Tabor College
|Colton Davis
|WR
|Fr.
|Ottawa University
|Tanner Spencer
|WR
|Sr.
|Southwestern College
|Tanner Galliart
|WR
|Sr.
|Bethel College
|Dylan Foos
|WR
|Jr.
|Ottawa University
|Brooks Shannon
|WR
|Sr.
|Southwestern College
|Eric Butler
|WR
|Sr.
|Sterling College
|Johnny Carmack
|WR
|Sr.
|Kansas Wesleyan University
|Justin Swims
|WR
|Sr.
|Tabor College
|Brayden Francis
|WR
|So.
|Bethel College
|Bryan Barnhart
|WR
|Sr.
|University of Saint Mary
|Karim Powell
|WR
|Jr.
|Ottawa University
|Christian Hopkins
|WR
|Jr.
|Avila University
|Shaheem Sanders
|WR
|Sr.
|Sterling College
|CJ Cunningham
|OL
|So.
|Avila University
|Cole Pack
|OL
|So.
|Ottawa University
|Martin Cintora
|OL
|Sr.
|Kansas Wesleyan University
|Keegan Martin
|OL
|Fr.
|Bethel College
|Cooper Burkhart
|OL
|Sr.
|Bethany College
|Grayson Work-Fields
|OL
|Sr.
|Ottawa University
|Ronnie Rogers
|OL
|Jr.
|University of Saint Mary
|Ben Robertson
|OL
|Jr.
|University of Saint Mary
|John Smith III
|OL
|Sr.
|Southwestern College
|Marvin Phillips
|OL
|So.
|Bethel College
|Brandon Harper
|OL
|Jr.
|Avila University
|Alex Gutierrez
|OL
|Sr.
|Kansas Wesleyan
|Honorable Mention Defense
|Name
|Pos.
|Year
|School
|Charles Tisby
|DL
|Sr.
|McPherson College
|Adam Brown
|DL
|So.
|Friends University
|Joseph Winfield
|DL
|Sr.
|Bethel College
|David Crowhurst
|DL
|Jr.
|Avila University
|Chelsen “Ena” Victorino
|DL
|Sr.
|Bethany College
|Zach Gray
|DL
|Sr.
|Southwestern College
|Carlos Taylor Jr.
|DL
|Sr.
|Ottawa University
|Rafael Sangines
|DL
|Jr.
|University of Saint Mary
|Joey Hale
|DL
|Sr.
|McPherson College
|JT Duree
|DL
|So.
|Sterling College
|Jordan Brookins
|DL
|Sr.
|Friends University
|Aaron Schoemann
|DL
|So.
|Ottawa University
|Michael Garcia
|DL
|Jr.
|Tabor College
|Robbie Garcia
|DL
|Jr.
|Friends University
|Steven Ford
|LB
|Sr.
|Avila University
|Kollin Goering
|LB
|So.
|McPherson College
|Matthew Blankenship
|LB
|Sr.
|Ottawa University
|Jasper Chavez
|LB
|Sr.
|Kansas Wesleyan University
|Brayden Lock
|LB
|So.
|Sterling College
|David Akao
|LB
|So.
|Friends University
|Clayton Downum
|LB
|Jr.
|Southwestern College
|Jalohn Law
|LB
|Jr.
|University of Saint Mary
|Israel Harper
|LB
|Jr.
|Southwestern College
|Dominique Copeland
|LB
|Jr.
|Bethel College
|Patrick Calip
|LB
|Sr.
|McPherson College
|Oscar Scott
|LB
|Sr.
|Bethany College
|Brett Sykes
|DB
|Sr.
|McPherson College
|Jaylin King
|DB
|Jr.
|Ottawa University
|Trey Palmer
|DB
|Fr.
|Bethel College
|Trey Espy
|DB
|Sr.
|University of Saint Mary
|Drake Damon
|DB
|Jr.
|Friends University
|Eric Singleton
|DB
|Jr.
|Avila University
|Sherman Arthur
|DB
|Sr.
|Friends University
|Jevaughn Codlin
|DB
|Sr.
|Kansas Wesleyan University
|Jimmy Pitts
|DB
|Fr.
|Bethany College
|Ray Perrault
|DB
|So.
|Tabor College
|Nick Holmes
|DB
|Jr.
|University of Saint Mary
|Devin Johnston
|DB
|So.
|Ottawa University
|Rashaan Broomfield
|DB
|Sr.
|Kansas Wesleyan University
|Dwight Wilkerson
|DB
|So.
|Sterling College
|Honorable Mention Special Teams
|Name
|Pos.
|Year
|School
|Tylor Wooden
|UTL
|Fr.
|Bethel College
|Brooks Shannon
|UTL
|Sr.
|Southwestern College
|Dylan Foos
|UTL
|Jr.
|Ottawa University
|KJ Edwards
|K
|Jr.
|Avila University
|Wyatt Townsend
|K
|Fr.
|Bethany College
|Dalton Rogers
|P
|So.
|Southwestern College
|Derrick Harper
|KR
|Jr.
|Tabor College
|Chance Whitehead
|KR
|So.
|Sterling College
|Devin Senerius
|PR
|Jr.
|Avila University
|Kwame Sexton
|PR
|Jr.
|Sterling College