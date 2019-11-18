Salina, KS

Now: 70 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 70 ° | Lo: 35 °

BREAKING NEWS

KWU Dominates FB All-KCAC Selections

KCAC ReleaseNovember 18, 2019

WICHITA, Kan. – The Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference is pleased to announce the 2019 Football All-Conference selections and individual award winners as voted on by the head coaches.

The (3) Kansas Wesleyan University Coyotes are the 2019 KCAC Regular Season Champions with a perfect 10-0 conference record. Myers Hendrickson, the Coyotes’ head coach, was named KCAC Coach of the Year by his peers. KCAC

Johnny Feauto of Kansas Wesleyan is the 2019 KCAC Player of the Year, following a senior season where he led the KCAC in passing (322.7 yards per game/64.1 completion percentage). Defensive Player of the Year honor goes to the conference sack leader, Shaq Bradford – for the second-straight season, who totaled 18.0 sacks on the season (1.6 sacks per game).

Following a season where he was named Player of the Year, Demarco Prewitt of Kansas Wesleyan earned this season’s Offensive Player of the Year. Prewitt led the conference in rushing with 1269 total rushing yards, averaging 115.4 yards per game and running in a conference-high 22 touchdowns so far this season.

Bethel’s Logan DeMond was named Special Teams Player of the Year, while teammate Chantz Scurry is the Dr. Ted Kessinger Champion of Character award recipient. Kansas Wesleyan’s John Michaletti earns the Assistant Coach of the Year award.

Statistical information on the 2019 football season can be found here.

The full list of All-Conference first team, second team, and honorable mention winners, as voted on by the KCAC head football coaches, are listed below.

First Team Offense
Name Pos. Year School
Johnny Feauto (U) QB Sr. Kansas Wesleyan University
Demarco Prewitt (U) RB Sr. Kansas Wesleyan University
Camryn Harrison (U) RB Jr. Bethel College
Cevon Mitchell-Ford (U) RB Sr. Sterling College
Chantz Scurry (U) FB So. Bethel College
Trenton Poe-Evans (U) TE Sr. Kansas Wesleyan University
Stevie Williams (U) WR Jr. Kansas Wesleyan University
Rodney Molette (U) WR Sr. Bethany College
Richard McCauley (U) WR Sr. Kansas Wesleyan University
Eli Smith (U) OL Sr. Kansas Wesleyan University
Dustin Rivera (U) OL Jr. Southwestern College
Chijioke Eguzo (U) OL Sr. Avila University
Rigo Guzman (U) OL Sr. Sterling College
Darrius Brown OL Jr. Kansas Wesleyan University

 

First Team Defense
Name Pos. Year School
Shaq Bradford (U) DL Sr. Kansas Wesleyan University
Jeremiah Pharms (U) DL Sr. Friends University
Jacob Garcia DL Jr. Ottawa University
Carvin Duverge DL So. Bethel College
Grant Torgerson (U) LB Jr. Southwestern College
Josh Seabolt (U) LB So. Bethel College
Charles Barnes III LB Jr. Kansas Wesleyan University
Nik Furlow LB So. Avila University
Takota Anderson (U) DB Sr. Kansas Wesleyan University
Kwame Sexton DB Jr. Sterling College
Twon Collymore (U) DB So. Sterling College
Dominic Brown DB Fr. Bethel College

 

First Team Special Teams
Name Pos. Year School
Eric Butler UTL Sr. Sterling College
Logan DeMond K Fr. Bethel College
Connor Kaegi (U) P Sr. Ottawa University
Christian Hopkins (U) KR Jr. Avila University
Edrick Gonzales PR Sr. Southwestern College

 

Second Team Offense
Name Pos. Year School
Ed Crouch QB Sr. McPherson College
Keyshawn Wyatt RB Jr. Southwestern College
Naeem Moore RB Sr. Avila University
Josh Johnson RB Sr. Tabor College
Roy Sanders FB Jr. Kansas Wesleyan University
Janson Robeson TE Jr. Sterling College
Ben Nikkel WR So. McPherson College
Derrick Harper WR Jr. Tabor College
Devin Senerius WR Jr. Avila University
Ryan Junkermeier OL Fr. Bethel College
Daniel Fletcher OL Sr. Kansas Wesleyan University
Dalton Womack OL So. McPherson College
Layne Becker OL Jr. Sterling College
Yancey Vanosdell OL Sr. Southwestern College

 

Second Team Defense
Name Pos. Year School
Anthony Munro DL Sr. Kansas Wesleyan University
Melvin Irby DL Sr. Sterling College
Josh Lauese DL Sr. Tabor College
Darren Hicks DL Jr. Southwestern College
Warren Singletary LB Sr. Kansas Wesleyan University
Nicholas McGrew LB Sr. Sterling College
Colby Johnson LB Jr. Ottawa University
Elvin Turner LB Sr. Tabor College
Ryon Holmes DB Sr. Avila University
Caleb Devine DB Jr. Tabor College
Cameron Howes DB Jr. Kansas Wesleyan University
Travon Crockett DB Jr. Southwestern College

 

Second Team Special Teams
Name Pos. Year School
Charles Barnes III UTL Jr. Kansas Wesleyan University
Freddy Botello K So. Southwestern College
Preston Patten P Jr. Sterling College
Terrell Lightfoot KR Fr. Southwestern College
Trey Palmer PR Fr. Bethel College

 

Honorable Mention Offense
Name Pos. Year School
Connor Kaegie QB Sr. Ottawa University
Zach Esau QB Jr. Bethel College
Cedrick Phillips QB Sr. Sterling College
Trey McGee QB So. Tabor College
Austin Denson QB Jr. Bethany College
LaMeshio Hill RB Jr. McPherson College
Quincy Brown RB Sr. Friends University
Malik Nesbitt RB So. Avila University
Matthew Graham RB Fr. University of Saint Mary
Marshall McShan RB Jr. Friends University
Juan Salazar FB Jr. Friends University
Andrew Williams TE So. Avila University
Seth Swedorski TE So. Tabor College
Colton Davis WR Fr. Ottawa University
Tanner Spencer WR Sr. Southwestern College
Tanner Galliart WR Sr. Bethel College
Dylan Foos WR Jr. Ottawa University
Brooks Shannon WR Sr. Southwestern College
Eric Butler WR Sr. Sterling College
Johnny Carmack WR Sr. Kansas Wesleyan University
Justin Swims WR Sr. Tabor College
Brayden Francis WR So. Bethel College
Bryan Barnhart WR Sr. University of Saint Mary
Karim Powell WR Jr. Ottawa University
Christian Hopkins WR Jr. Avila University
Shaheem Sanders WR Sr. Sterling College
CJ Cunningham OL So. Avila University
Cole Pack OL So. Ottawa University
Martin Cintora OL Sr. Kansas Wesleyan University
Keegan Martin OL Fr. Bethel College
Cooper Burkhart OL Sr. Bethany College
Grayson Work-Fields OL Sr. Ottawa University
Ronnie Rogers OL Jr. University of Saint Mary
Ben Robertson OL Jr. University of Saint Mary
John Smith III OL Sr. Southwestern College
Marvin Phillips OL So. Bethel College
Brandon Harper OL Jr. Avila University
Alex Gutierrez OL Sr. Kansas Wesleyan

 

Honorable Mention Defense
Name Pos. Year School
Charles Tisby DL Sr. McPherson College
Adam Brown DL So. Friends University
Joseph Winfield DL Sr. Bethel College
David Crowhurst DL Jr. Avila University
Chelsen “Ena” Victorino DL Sr. Bethany College
Zach Gray DL Sr. Southwestern College
Carlos Taylor Jr. DL Sr. Ottawa University
Rafael Sangines DL Jr. University of Saint Mary
Joey Hale DL Sr. McPherson College
JT Duree DL So. Sterling College
Jordan Brookins DL Sr. Friends University
Aaron Schoemann DL So. Ottawa University
Michael Garcia DL Jr. Tabor College
Robbie Garcia DL Jr. Friends University
Steven Ford LB Sr. Avila University
Kollin Goering LB So. McPherson College
Matthew Blankenship LB Sr. Ottawa University
Jasper Chavez LB Sr. Kansas Wesleyan University
Brayden Lock LB So. Sterling College
David Akao LB So. Friends University
Clayton Downum LB Jr. Southwestern College
Jalohn Law LB Jr. University of Saint Mary
Israel Harper LB Jr. Southwestern College
Dominique Copeland LB Jr. Bethel College
Patrick Calip LB Sr. McPherson College
Oscar Scott LB Sr. Bethany College
Brett Sykes DB Sr. McPherson College
Jaylin King DB Jr. Ottawa University
Trey Palmer DB Fr. Bethel College
Trey Espy DB Sr. University of Saint Mary
Drake Damon DB Jr. Friends University
Eric Singleton DB Jr. Avila University
Sherman Arthur DB Sr. Friends University
Jevaughn Codlin DB Sr. Kansas Wesleyan University
Jimmy Pitts DB Fr. Bethany College
Ray Perrault DB So. Tabor College
Nick Holmes DB Jr. University of Saint Mary
Devin Johnston DB So. Ottawa University
Rashaan Broomfield DB Sr. Kansas Wesleyan University
Dwight Wilkerson DB So. Sterling College

 

Honorable Mention Special Teams
Name Pos. Year School
Tylor Wooden UTL Fr. Bethel College
Brooks Shannon UTL Sr. Southwestern College
Dylan Foos UTL Jr. Ottawa University
KJ Edwards K Jr. Avila University
Wyatt Townsend K Fr. Bethany College
Dalton Rogers P So. Southwestern College
Derrick Harper KR Jr. Tabor College
Chance Whitehead KR So. Sterling College
Devin Senerius PR Jr. Avila University
Kwame Sexton PR Jr. Sterling College

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

RELATED POSTS

Ealy, Harper, and Herrera Earn KCAC Football ...

November 18, 2019 4:11 pm

No. 3 KWU Draws No. 15 Baker in NAIA Champion...

November 17, 2019 9:57 pm

Bethany Women Have No Problems With York; Men...

 10:39 am

Swedes End Season With Thrilling Win

 10:07 am


Latest Stories

Sports News

KWU Dominates FB All-KCAC Selection...

WICHITA, Kan. - The Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference is pleased to announce the 2019 Footbal...

November 18, 2019 Comments

Ealy, Harper, and Herrera Earn KCAC...

Sports News

November 18, 2019

Escaped Police Dog Bites Boy

Top News

November 18, 2019

Crash Test Dummies Coming to Salina

Top News

November 18, 2019


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Stolen Truck found Damage...
November 18, 2019Comments
Grass Fire Burns near Hut...
November 18, 2019Comments
Woman Assaults Man with C...
November 18, 2019Comments
Christmas By Candlelight ...
November 18, 2019Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2019 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH