KWU Dominates FB All-KCAC Selections

WICHITA, Kan. – The Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference is pleased to announce the 2019 Football All-Conference selections and individual award winners as voted on by the head coaches.

The (3) Kansas Wesleyan University Coyotes are the 2019 KCAC Regular Season Champions with a perfect 10-0 conference record. Myers Hendrickson, the Coyotes’ head coach, was named KCAC Coach of the Year by his peers. KCAC

Johnny Feauto of Kansas Wesleyan is the 2019 KCAC Player of the Year, following a senior season where he led the KCAC in passing (322.7 yards per game/64.1 completion percentage). Defensive Player of the Year honor goes to the conference sack leader, Shaq Bradford – for the second-straight season, who totaled 18.0 sacks on the season (1.6 sacks per game).

Following a season where he was named Player of the Year, Demarco Prewitt of Kansas Wesleyan earned this season’s Offensive Player of the Year. Prewitt led the conference in rushing with 1269 total rushing yards, averaging 115.4 yards per game and running in a conference-high 22 touchdowns so far this season.

Bethel’s Logan DeMond was named Special Teams Player of the Year, while teammate Chantz Scurry is the Dr. Ted Kessinger Champion of Character award recipient. Kansas Wesleyan’s John Michaletti earns the Assistant Coach of the Year award.

Statistical information on the 2019 football season can be found here.

The full list of All-Conference first team, second team, and honorable mention winners, as voted on by the KCAC head football coaches , are listed below.

First Team Offense Name Pos. Year School Johnny Feauto (U) QB Sr. Kansas Wesleyan University Demarco Prewitt (U) RB Sr. Kansas Wesleyan University Camryn Harrison (U) RB Jr. Bethel College Cevon Mitchell-Ford (U) RB Sr. Sterling College Chantz Scurry (U) FB So. Bethel College Trenton Poe-Evans (U) TE Sr. Kansas Wesleyan University Stevie Williams (U) WR Jr. Kansas Wesleyan University Rodney Molette (U) WR Sr. Bethany College Richard McCauley (U) WR Sr. Kansas Wesleyan University Eli Smith (U) OL Sr. Kansas Wesleyan University Dustin Rivera (U) OL Jr. Southwestern College Chijioke Eguzo (U) OL Sr. Avila University Rigo Guzman (U) OL Sr. Sterling College Darrius Brown OL Jr. Kansas Wesleyan University

First Team Defense Name Pos. Year School Shaq Bradford (U) DL Sr. Kansas Wesleyan University Jeremiah Pharms (U) DL Sr. Friends University Jacob Garcia DL Jr. Ottawa University Carvin Duverge DL So. Bethel College Grant Torgerson (U) LB Jr. Southwestern College Josh Seabolt (U) LB So. Bethel College Charles Barnes III LB Jr. Kansas Wesleyan University Nik Furlow LB So. Avila University Takota Anderson (U) DB Sr. Kansas Wesleyan University Kwame Sexton DB Jr. Sterling College Twon Collymore (U) DB So. Sterling College Dominic Brown DB Fr. Bethel College

First Team Special Teams Name Pos. Year School Eric Butler UTL Sr. Sterling College Logan DeMond K Fr. Bethel College Connor Kaegi (U) P Sr. Ottawa University Christian Hopkins (U) KR Jr. Avila University Edrick Gonzales PR Sr. Southwestern College

Second Team Offense Name Pos. Year School Ed Crouch QB Sr. McPherson College Keyshawn Wyatt RB Jr. Southwestern College Naeem Moore RB Sr. Avila University Josh Johnson RB Sr. Tabor College Roy Sanders FB Jr. Kansas Wesleyan University Janson Robeson TE Jr. Sterling College Ben Nikkel WR So. McPherson College Derrick Harper WR Jr. Tabor College Devin Senerius WR Jr. Avila University Ryan Junkermeier OL Fr. Bethel College Daniel Fletcher OL Sr. Kansas Wesleyan University Dalton Womack OL So. McPherson College Layne Becker OL Jr. Sterling College Yancey Vanosdell OL Sr. Southwestern College

Second Team Defense Name Pos. Year School Anthony Munro DL Sr. Kansas Wesleyan University Melvin Irby DL Sr. Sterling College Josh Lauese DL Sr. Tabor College Darren Hicks DL Jr. Southwestern College Warren Singletary LB Sr. Kansas Wesleyan University Nicholas McGrew LB Sr. Sterling College Colby Johnson LB Jr. Ottawa University Elvin Turner LB Sr. Tabor College Ryon Holmes DB Sr. Avila University Caleb Devine DB Jr. Tabor College Cameron Howes DB Jr. Kansas Wesleyan University Travon Crockett DB Jr. Southwestern College

Second Team Special Teams Name Pos. Year School Charles Barnes III UTL Jr. Kansas Wesleyan University Freddy Botello K So. Southwestern College Preston Patten P Jr. Sterling College Terrell Lightfoot KR Fr. Southwestern College Trey Palmer PR Fr. Bethel College

Honorable Mention Offense Name Pos. Year School Connor Kaegie QB Sr. Ottawa University Zach Esau QB Jr. Bethel College Cedrick Phillips QB Sr. Sterling College Trey McGee QB So. Tabor College Austin Denson QB Jr. Bethany College LaMeshio Hill RB Jr. McPherson College Quincy Brown RB Sr. Friends University Malik Nesbitt RB So. Avila University Matthew Graham RB Fr. University of Saint Mary Marshall McShan RB Jr. Friends University Juan Salazar FB Jr. Friends University Andrew Williams TE So. Avila University Seth Swedorski TE So. Tabor College Colton Davis WR Fr. Ottawa University Tanner Spencer WR Sr. Southwestern College Tanner Galliart WR Sr. Bethel College Dylan Foos WR Jr. Ottawa University Brooks Shannon WR Sr. Southwestern College Eric Butler WR Sr. Sterling College Johnny Carmack WR Sr. Kansas Wesleyan University Justin Swims WR Sr. Tabor College Brayden Francis WR So. Bethel College Bryan Barnhart WR Sr. University of Saint Mary Karim Powell WR Jr. Ottawa University Christian Hopkins WR Jr. Avila University Shaheem Sanders WR Sr. Sterling College CJ Cunningham OL So. Avila University Cole Pack OL So. Ottawa University Martin Cintora OL Sr. Kansas Wesleyan University Keegan Martin OL Fr. Bethel College Cooper Burkhart OL Sr. Bethany College Grayson Work-Fields OL Sr. Ottawa University Ronnie Rogers OL Jr. University of Saint Mary Ben Robertson OL Jr. University of Saint Mary John Smith III OL Sr. Southwestern College Marvin Phillips OL So. Bethel College Brandon Harper OL Jr. Avila University Alex Gutierrez OL Sr. Kansas Wesleyan

Honorable Mention Defense Name Pos. Year School Charles Tisby DL Sr. McPherson College Adam Brown DL So. Friends University Joseph Winfield DL Sr. Bethel College David Crowhurst DL Jr. Avila University Chelsen “Ena” Victorino DL Sr. Bethany College Zach Gray DL Sr. Southwestern College Carlos Taylor Jr. DL Sr. Ottawa University Rafael Sangines DL Jr. University of Saint Mary Joey Hale DL Sr. McPherson College JT Duree DL So. Sterling College Jordan Brookins DL Sr. Friends University Aaron Schoemann DL So. Ottawa University Michael Garcia DL Jr. Tabor College Robbie Garcia DL Jr. Friends University Steven Ford LB Sr. Avila University Kollin Goering LB So. McPherson College Matthew Blankenship LB Sr. Ottawa University Jasper Chavez LB Sr. Kansas Wesleyan University Brayden Lock LB So. Sterling College David Akao LB So. Friends University Clayton Downum LB Jr. Southwestern College Jalohn Law LB Jr. University of Saint Mary Israel Harper LB Jr. Southwestern College Dominique Copeland LB Jr. Bethel College Patrick Calip LB Sr. McPherson College Oscar Scott LB Sr. Bethany College Brett Sykes DB Sr. McPherson College Jaylin King DB Jr. Ottawa University Trey Palmer DB Fr. Bethel College Trey Espy DB Sr. University of Saint Mary Drake Damon DB Jr. Friends University Eric Singleton DB Jr. Avila University Sherman Arthur DB Sr. Friends University Jevaughn Codlin DB Sr. Kansas Wesleyan University Jimmy Pitts DB Fr. Bethany College Ray Perrault DB So. Tabor College Nick Holmes DB Jr. University of Saint Mary Devin Johnston DB So. Ottawa University Rashaan Broomfield DB Sr. Kansas Wesleyan University Dwight Wilkerson DB So. Sterling College