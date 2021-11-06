KWU Debate / Forensics Excel at Tourneys

Kansas Wesleyan’s Debate and Forensics team competed virtually in two tournaments Oct. 30-31, and secured top finishes in both.

According to KWU, in the Appelquist Speech Tournament hosted by Moraine Valley College, Abby Wray (Wichita, Kan.) was named the Open IPDA (International Public Debate Association) Champion and also snagged the top speaker honor in Open IPDA.

In the forensics tournament, hosted virtually by California Baptist University, Abril Vazquez-Ortiz, Wray and Elizabeth Schaefer (Lyons, Kan.) grabbed first-place finishes and the team placed second overall in sweepstakes.

A full capsule of KWU results from the tournaments appears below.

Moraine Valley College:

Open IPDA Champion; Open IPDA Top Speaker, Abby Wray

California Baptist University: