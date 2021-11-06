Salina, KS

Now: 69 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 69 ° | Lo: 44 °

KWU Debate / Forensics Excel at Tourneys

Todd PittengerNovember 6, 2021

Kansas Wesleyan’s Debate and Forensics team competed virtually in two tournaments Oct. 30-31, and secured top finishes in both.

According to KWU, in the Appelquist Speech Tournament hosted by Moraine Valley College, Abby Wray (Wichita, Kan.) was named the Open IPDA (International Public Debate Association) Champion and also snagged the top speaker honor in Open IPDA.

In the forensics tournament, hosted virtually by California Baptist University, Abril Vazquez-Ortiz, Wray and Elizabeth Schaefer (Lyons, Kan.) grabbed first-place finishes and the team placed second overall in sweepstakes.

A full capsule of KWU results from the tournaments appears below.

Moraine Valley College:

  • Open IPDA Champion; Open IPDA Top Speaker, Abby Wray

California Baptist University:

  • Second place, overall, sweepstakes, KWU team
  • First place, Poetry, Abril Vazquez-Ortiz (Wichita, Kan.)
  • First place, Duo, Elizabeth Schaefer and Wray
  • Second place, Informative, Bryce Boyd (Oklahoma City, Okla.)
  • Second place, Prose, Schaefer
  • Second place, After Dinner Speaking, Billy Holladay (Kansas City, Kan.)
  • Second place, Poetry, Luke Hager (Abilene, Kan.)
  • Second place, Program of Oral Interpretation, Wray
  • Third place, Dramatic Interpretation, Schaefer

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Kansas News

KWU Debate / Forensics Excel at Tou...

Kansas Wesleyan’s Debate and Forensics team competed virtually in two tournaments Oct. 30-31, a...

November 6, 2021 Comments

November Most Wanted Online

Top News

November 6, 2021

Events Planned to Honor Veterans

Top News

November 6, 2021

End of Daylight Saving Time Means I...

Kansas News

November 6, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

KWU Debate / Forensics Ex...
November 6, 2021Comments
End of Daylight Saving Ti...
November 6, 2021Comments
Pediatric Vaccine Clinic ...
November 5, 2021Comments
54 New COVID Cases, 1 New...
November 5, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices