KWU Debate / Forensics Continue to Excel

Todd PittengerMarch 23, 2021

Kansas Wesleyan’s debate and forensics team continues to excel.

According to the school, the team finished in the top-15 nationally in three categories at the Pi Kappa Delta National Comprehensive Tournament, held virtually March 18-21. The tournament is believed to be the largest debate and forensics tournament in the country, with more than 75 schools competing.

The Coyotes finished 14th in individual event sweeps, 15th in debate sweeps and 15th in combined sweeps.

Abby Wray (Wichita, Kan.) led the way for the Coyotes, as she finished fifth in dramatic interpretation and seventh in parliamentary debate. Wray was also an octafinalist in parliamentary debate alongside Savannah Bonilla (Salina, Kan.), and finished in the top 30 percent for extemporaneous speaking and interviewing.

Bryce Boyd (Oklahoma City, Okla.) finished fifth in extemporaneous speaking and was a quarterfinalist in informative speaking. He was also a quarterfinalist in parliamentary debate – alongside Madi Mitchell (Mulvane, Kan.) – and was in the top 30 percent of impromptu speaking.

Elizabeth Schaefer (Lyons, Kan.) was a semifinalist in dramatic interpretation and Madeline Norrell (Chandler, Okla.) was the 10th-place novice speaker in individual debate. Norrell was also a quarterfinalist in individual debate.

KWU debate and forensics will return to action at the Christian National Tournament on March 25.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

