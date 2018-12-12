KWU Debate Excels at Annual Christmas Classic

The Kansas Wesleyan University Forensic and Debate Squad placed third overall against much larger schools in the recent Annual Christmas Classic Swing competition at the University of Oklahoma City.

In the overall sweepstakes, the Coyote squad placed behind Texas Christian University and Texas Southern University in the competition that was staged from Nov. 30 through Dec. 2.

In Parliamentary Debate, the team of Senior Autumn Zimmerman and junior Megan Kline placed second. In the Saturday Forensics tournament, Kline won Communication Analysis and was fourth in Extemporaneous Speaking. Zimmerman Placed fourth in After Dinner Speaking, and Bryce Boyd placed second in Extemporaneous Speaking and was awarded Top Novice. Senior Tanner Bowles placed fifth in After Dinner Speaking.

In the Sunday Forensics Tournament, Kline placed first in Communication Analysis and second in Extemporaneous Speaking. Zimmerman placed fourth in After Dinner Speaking and third in Extemporaneous Speaking. Bowles placed fifth in After Dinner Speaking.