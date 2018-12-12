Salina, KS

Now: 49 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 53 ° | Lo: 31 °

KWU Debate Excels at Annual Christmas Classic

Kansas Wesleyan UniversityDecember 12, 2018

The Kansas Wesleyan University Forensic and Debate Squad placed third overall against much larger schools in the recent Annual Christmas Classic Swing competition at the University of Oklahoma City.

In the overall sweepstakes, the Coyote squad placed behind Texas Christian University and Texas Southern University in the competition that was staged from Nov. 30 through Dec. 2.

In Parliamentary Debate, the team of Senior Autumn Zimmerman and junior Megan Kline placed second. In the Saturday Forensics tournament, Kline won Communication Analysis and was fourth in Extemporaneous Speaking.  Zimmerman Placed fourth in After Dinner Speaking, and Bryce Boyd placed second in Extemporaneous Speaking and was awarded Top Novice. Senior Tanner Bowles placed fifth in After Dinner Speaking.

In the Sunday Forensics Tournament, Kline placed first in Communication Analysis and second in Extemporaneous Speaking. Zimmerman placed fourth in After Dinner Speaking and third in Extemporaneous Speaking. Bowles placed fifth in After Dinner Speaking.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

Latest Stories

Kansas News

Smoky Hills Public TV Receives Gran...

The Arthur E. and Cornelia C. Scroggins Fund through the Community Foundation of Southwest Kansas ha...

December 12, 2018 Comments

Five Years of “Noon Years Eve”

Top News

December 12, 2018

KWU Debate Excels at Annual Christm...

Kansas News

December 12, 2018

Police Looking for Person Who Pawne...

Top News

December 12, 2018

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Smoky Hills Public TV Rec...
December 12, 2018Comments
KWU Debate Excels at Annu...
December 12, 2018Comments
Greater Salina Community ...
December 12, 2018Comments
Woman Leaves Grandson at ...
December 12, 2018Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2018 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH