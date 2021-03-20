KWU Debate and Forensics Excel at Final Tune-Up Before Nationals

Kansas Wesleyan’s debate and forensics team excelled at a tournament hosted virtually by Bowling Green State University earlier this month.

According to the KWU, the event was the team’s final tune-up before various national-level competitions later this month.

Savannah Bonilla (Salina, Kan.) led the way, as she was named first place overall speaker in individual debate and finished second overall. Bonilla and Abby Wray (Wichita, Kan.) were semifinalists in parliamentary debate, where they tied for fourth-place in the overall speaker standings. Wray was a quarterfinalist in individual debate as well.

Finally, Elizabeth Schaefer (Lyons, Kan.) was second in program of oral interpretation as well as dramatic interpretation, and Bryce Boyd (Oklahoma City, Okla.) was the sixth-place parliamentary speaker.

KWU debate and forensics will return to action later this month for various national meets.