KWU Debate and Forensics Excel Again

The Kansas Wesleyan University Debate and Forensics team continues to excel.

According to the school, the team recently competed at the Gorlok Gala, a virtual tournament hosted by Webster University, Jan. 28–30. KWU students went up against more than 40 colleges and universities and Savannah Bonilla (Salina, Kan.) and Bryce Boyd (Oklahoma City, Okla.) each took home a first-place result.

A full capsule of KWU results from the Gorlok Gala appears below:

First Place, Parliamentary Debate Speaker: Bonilla

First Place, Extemporaneous Speaking: Boyd

Second Place, Parliamentary Debate Speaker: Boyd

Second Place, Parliamentary Debate: Bonilla and Boyd

Sixth Place, Individual Debate Speaker: Madeline Norrell (Chandler, Okla.)

Seventh Place, Dramatic Interpretation: Elizabeth Schaefer (Lyons, Kan.)

The KWU Debate and Forensics team continues its season with the Border Wars, hosted virtually by Cameron University, Feb. 5-6, as well as San Diego State’s virtual Parliamentary Debate Tournament the same weekend.