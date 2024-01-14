KWU Criminal Justice Program Gets $90,000 Grant

Kansas Wesleyan’s Criminal Justice program has received a $90,000 grant to expand its law enforcement officer (LEO) certificate program.

According to KWU, the Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) program is the primary provider of federal criminal justice funding to states and units of local government. These funds are in addition to those announced in December from the Jack Wilson Charitable Trust, which will be used to open a crime lab and experiential learning center.

KWU’s Criminal Justice certificate program began in 2022, helped by grant funding and a partnership with Saline County. At the time, the program was specific to law enforcement officials working in Saline County. This announcement, however, opens the program to law enforcement officers statewide, who will be able to earn the certificate free of charge. In addition, the coursework will count toward the completion of a bachelor’s degree.

“We’re excited to expand this program,” said Professor David Lanning, who is overseeing the effort. “It provides a great opportunity for LEOs across the state to deepen their education at no cost, as books, fees and tuition are all paid for through this grant.”

Up to 50 total spots are available in the program, which will be renamed the Jack Wilson Continuing Adult Education Program. Courses include Leadership for the Future, Culturally Informed and Trauma Informed.

“Our Criminal Justice program is truly on the rise,” said Ken Oliver, executive vice president of advancement and university operations. “Offering a program like this statewide can make Kansas a better place to live, work and play, and we’re thrilled that so many share that vision.”

For more information on the certificate program, contact Lanning at [email protected] or 785-577-8082.