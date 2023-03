KWU Coaches Show (3-27-23)

Jackson Schneider March 28, 2023

The KWU Coaches Show airs weekly on 1150 KSAL / 106.7 FM, live from The Library Sports Bar and Grill in Salina. Today’s show guests include KWU Sports Information Director David Toelle, KWU Flag Football Head Coach Melinda Nguyen, Head Football Coach Matt Myers, and Football Assistant Coaches Mike Hall and Anthony Bargas. Newsradio 1150 KSAL · KWU Coaches Show (3-27-23)

