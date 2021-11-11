Salina, KS

KWU Class Holding Raffle to Benefit Charity

Kansas Wesleyan UniversityNovember 11, 2021

Kansas Wesleyan’s Promotional Strategy class is currently holding a fundraiser that will benefit the Marine Corps League’s ‘Marine Toy Box’ effort. The fundraiser, a raffle, began in early November and will run through the 15th of the month.

Students in the course have christened the raffle ‘Cash 4 Kids’, and will donate the proceeds to Marine Toy Box in an effort to buy gifts for children who cannot afford them during the holidays. Local businesses donated various products that are placed into baskets, and those baskets will be raffled off.

To be able to win a basket, students and faculty can purchase tickets from students in the course.

KWU has been involved with Marine Toy Box for the past 10 years, helping as many as 900 children a year experience a joyous Christmas.

For more information or to purchase tickets, contact class professor Dr. Paul Hedlund at [email protected].

