UPDATE: KWU Cancels Classes After Death on Campus

A death on campus prompted Kansas Wesleyan University to cancel classes Thursday.

According to Salina Police, Thursday morning at 7:48 officers were dispatched to Kansas Wesleyan University, 100 E. Claflin, in regards to a person who was injured in one of the buildings. Officers, Salina Fire, and Salina EMS responded and worked with KWU Security to locate the scene. The location was secured by officers and the paramedics entered the location. The person was declared deceased.

The school sent out the following message:

“Many of you may have noticed police and EMT presence on campus this morning. There is no danger to the community. However, there has been a significant tragedy on campus this morning. All classes are cancelled for the day.”

There is no indication that there is any further danger to any facility, staff, or students at KWU.

Detectives responded and the investigation is on-going.

Further information will be provided when possible.

