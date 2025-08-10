KWU Campus Coming to Life

The Kansas Wesleyan University campus is coming back to life.

Some students, including athletes, moved back to campus on Friday. The rest of the student body is moving in later this week, in preparation of the first day of classes next week on Monday.

According to the school, KWU Fall Orientation will begin with new student move-in this Friday, Aug. 15th. Returning student move-in day is set for Sunday, Aug. 17th. The first day of classes for the 2025 fall semester is Monday, Aug. 18th.

Last year, in the 2024 Fall Semester, for the first time ever in the school’s 139 year history enrollment at Kansas Wesleyan University topped 1,000. The total head count of 1,031 marked a 44% increase over the past five years, which was one of the largest in the country during that time. This success comes during a period in which some private colleges are experiencing challenges, and even closures.

_ _ _

Photo via KWU