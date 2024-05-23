KWU Campaign Surpasses $40 Million

It has been a spectacular year at Kansas Wesleyan, filled with new facilities, on-field successes and academic laurels. The latest accomplishment came Thursday, as the university announced that the Power of AND fundraising campaign had exceeded the $40 million mark.

One of the linchpins of this portion of the campaign was April’s Scholarship Gala, which saw more than $2.7 million raised. The university has also received $450,000 in additional gifts since that time. Those recent donations include a number of local corporate partners, numerous anonymous contributions, multiple estate planning gifts, and investment from several foundations, each of whom preferred not to be named. That total notably included a gift from Jack and Dorothy Phipps that totaled more than $200,000.

“To see this much additional support follow the Scholarship Gala is truly special,” said Dr. Matt Thompson, KWU president. “It means the gifts generously offered by so many that night, such as Dr. Kent Cox and his wife, Adrienne, have encouraged others to give, as well. It means that more individuals, businesses and friends are believing in the Power of AND at Kansas Wesleyan and what it can do in the life of a student. Perhaps most of all, however, it means that many want to invest in the ways we support both students and our community. Those two factors are north stars for everything we do at Kansas Wesleyan, and we are thankful that so many share that mindset.”

The recent investment has included funding for the renovation of the Everett Morgan Strength Training Center (weight room), which is KWU’s latest improvement project. The facility will be completely changed, and space for the university’s first dedicated strength and conditioning coach will be added.

The campaign will also help Campus Ministry, which, for the first time in recent history, will have a full-time, on-campus minister.

“The student experience is at the heart of so much at Kansas Wesleyan,” said Ken Oliver, executive vice president of advancement and university operations. “We provide chances for improving the physical self, with the new Bieber Dining Hall and our agreement with the YMCA, and now, with an improved weight room. We offer opportunities for mental growth and encouragement, both through mental health services like TimelyCare and through academic support services, such as our student success coaches. We also offer ways to lift up the spiritual side of the person, both through the programs offered by Campus Ministry and now, the full-time campus minister. This integration and acknowledgement of all sides of a person is a unique part of the KWU experience, and we look forward to continuing to improve each area.”

Other areas that will see benefit from the campaign’s success include Criminal Justice, which continues to have substantial momentum after opening two new facilities this spring. The department also saw a notable increase in students in its certificate program, which is offered to law enforcement officers throughout the region free of charge. DECA, coming off multiple world championships in April, will receive additional funding, as will the Community Resilience Hub, which most recently aided in the development of KWU’s newest minor, Environmental Justice.

KWU’s annual fund also exceeded $2 million for a third straight year, a first in university history, allowing for the hiring of additional faculty.

“With the substantial growth in enrollment these past five years, it’s clear that students embrace what Kansas Wesleyan has to offer and that it is the place to be,” said Oliver. “The growth in our annual fund has enabled us to shift our scholarship model to focus on recruiting a higher-level, academic-minded student, and that strategy is working! We are excited to put additional faculty in place who will create additional learning pathways for those students.”

“It’s a great time to be a Coyote,” said Thompson. “Our campus is improving in every way, and successes have followed. We can’t wait to see what’s next!”