KWU, Bethany Place Three on KCAC Women’s Soccer Preseason Team

KCAC ReleaseAugust 16, 2019

WICHITA, Kan. – Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference head women’s soccer coaches have selected the 2019 KCAC Preseason Team. The group is made up of returning 2018 All-KCAC first and second team performers.

Student-athletes highlighting the 2019 preseason team are: 2018 Most Valuable Player and Offensive Player of the Year, Marjolen Nekesa (Oklahoma Wesleyan University), Defensive Player of the Year, Krysta Catone (Kansas Wesleyan University), and Newcomer of the Year, Michelle Pena (Kansas Wesleyan University).

Nekesa led the Eagles and the conference with 34 goals last season, while also ranking fifth nationally. The Nairobi, Kenya native also ranked fifth nationally in total points (78), sixth in total game winning goals (8), seventh in points per game (3.250), and eighth in goals per game (1.420). Additionally, Nekesa was named to the NAIA All-America Honorable Mention team.

Pena, a senior from Oxnard, Calif., led the Coyotes in goals (16), shots (81), and shots on goal (46) last season. Pena ended her junior campaign ranked 11th nationally in total game winning goals (7), 17th game winning goals per game (0.320), 30th in total goals (16), and 43rd in total points (38.000).

The group is made up of seven seniors, four juniors, and three sophomores.

Name School Position Year Hometown
Michelle Pena Kansas Wesleyan University F Sr. Oxnard, Calif.
Leigh Anne Bartlett Ottawa University F Sr. Independence, Mo.
Jazelle Gonzalez Friends University F Sr. Dallas, Texas
Amber Jimenez York College F Jr. Gilbert, Ariz.
Marjolen Nekesa Oklahoma Wesleyan University MF So. Nairobi, Kenya
Taylor Gross Oklahoma Wesleyan University MF Jr. Edmond, Okla.
Yajaira Mendoza Friends University MF Jr. Arlington,Texas
Brena Mitchell Bethany College MF So. Long Beach, Calif.
Krysta Catone Kansas Wesleyan University D Jr. Chino Hills, Calif.
Ruth Khasoha Oklahoma Wesleyan University D So. Nairobi, Kenya
Kylie Young Bethany College D Sr. Fort Worth, Texas
Alyssa Skobis Kansas Wesleyan University D Sr. Downey, Calif.
Lauren Ferguson Friends University GK Sr. Wentzville, Mo.
Destinee Wells Bethany College GK Sr. San Diego, Calif.

