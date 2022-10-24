KWU Begins Two Major Projects

The Kansas Wesleyan University campus was a busy place over the weekend in Salina with numerous homecoming-related activities. Though homecoming is over, things aren’t going to slow down much on campus.

During homecoming, among other things, KWU broke ground on two major projects. They include:

A new student housing concept, the first new student housing built in nearly 60 years

A new dining hall. just the fourth on-campus dining hall in KWU’s 136-year history

Officials say the new dining hall will be a “first-class, top-notch facility, one that will improve the daily lives of students”. This facility will allow KWU to continue to grow its residential student body, up to 1,000 students. Officials believe this type of dining location will separate KWU from other institutions of similar size.

The student housing project, known as Coyote Village, will consist of a series of small homes on Highland Avenue that will house five students apiece. The homes will be two-story structures and will contain kitchenettes, laundry and other accommodations to help students create a home away from home. Seven homes will be built in this phase of construction.