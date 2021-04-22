Salina, KS

KWU Baseball tripped up by York 6-3

KWU Athletics ReleaseApril 22, 2021

YORK, Neb. – York scored six times after Kansas Wesleyan had taken a 1-0 first-inning lead and then held off a rally attempt by the Coyotes to knock off KWU 6-2 on Wednesday at Levitt Stadium.

A pair of walks to William Dryburgh (SO/St. Joseph, Mo.) and Trey Lopez (SR/Burlington, Wash.) in the top of the first set up Dryburgh scoring when Lopez got caught in a run down giving KWU a 1-0 lead.

York scored an unearned run in the second to tie things, then took the lead with three runs in the third inning.

The Coyotes had chances to add runs in the third and fifth innings, stranding two runners in both frames.

York extended its lead out to 6-1 adding single tallies in the fourth and seventh innings.

In the ninth, Austin Cross (JR/Montgomery, Texas) singled and then scored on Dalton Whitaker (SR/Edmond, Okla.)’s 2-run home run that made it 6-3, but the Coyotes couldn’t continue the rally.

KWU had eight hits in the game led by two from Haydn Brown (SR/Gardnerville, Nev.).

Tyler Triano (SO/Hollister, Calif.) suffered the loss allowing five runs, four earned on eight hits with five strikeouts.

The Coyotes are back in action this weekend in a key Kansas Conference series with McPherson on Saturday and Sunday at Bulldog Park in McPherson.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

