KWU Baseball tripped up by Tabor

The Tabor Bluejays would take both ends of Saturday’s doubleheader over the Kansas Wesleyan Coyotes, 7-6 and 4-2 at Dean Evans Stadium.

Tabor took a 2-0 lead in the second inning of the first contest, and extended the difference to 3-0 in the third.

The Coyote offense got going in the fourth, as Josh Sandoval (SR/Glendale, Ariz.) led off with a double and after a hit by Tyler Triano (SO/Hollister, Calif.), Dalton Bishop (JR/Colorado Springs, Colo.) drove in a run with a hit. Two batters later Sisipako Vehikite (JR/Santa Clara, Calif.) would crush a ball out to right field for a 3-run homer that put the Coyotes up 4-3.

In the fifth, Tabor appeared to have scored the game-tying run, but Shannon Johnson missed third base on Rodolfo Vasquez’s single and was called out on the play. The Bluejays would not score in the inning.

Haydn Brown (SR/Gardnerville, Nev.) homered in the fifth to extend KWU’s lead to 5-3.

Tabor got within a run in the seventh and then took the lead with two runs in the eighth. The Bluejays got one more run in the ninth, which proved to be the game-winner.

William Dryburgh (SO/St. Joseph, Mo.) led off the Coyote ninth with a homer, but Tabor would turn to starter turned closer Austen Seidel who struck out the side to end the game.

Tabor took a 2-0 lead in the second game, but after Brown doubled, Sandoval traded spots with him yielding a run for the Coyotes. The Coyotes tied it in the third after Austin Cross (JR/Montgomery, Texas) tripled and then scored on Diego Fisher (SO/Hollister, Calif.)’s sacrifice fly.

The Bluejays took the lead in the fifth with a run and added one insurance tally in the seventh on a passed ball.

Dryburgh had two hits, as did Bishop in the opener. Dylan Epke (FR/Wichita, Kan.) took the loss in relief for the Coyotes.

Four different Coyotes had hits in the second game. Oscar Sanchez (JR/Celina, Texas) suffered the loss on the hill for the Coyotes.

KWU is back in action on Tuesday at York.