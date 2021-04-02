Salina, KS

KWU Baseball tops Spires in 17-7 win to open series

KWU Athletics ReleaseApril 2, 2021

LEAVENWORTH – Kansas Wesleyan pulled away late, scoring six runs in the final two innings to top the Saint Mary Spires 17-7 on Thursday at the Saint Mary baseball field.

The win improves Wesleyan’s record to 20-10 overall and 13-4 in the KCAC, while Saint Mary fell to 3-22 overall and 3-12 in the KCAC.

The Coyotes opened the game with a pair of runs as Josh Sandoval (SR/Glendale, Ariz.) drove in a run with a hit and Haydn Brown (SR/Gardnerville, Nev.) scored on an error in the inning.

After Saint Mary scored a run in the bottom of the first, Sisipako Vehikite (JR/Santa Clara, Calif.) crushed a ball to left for a 2-run homer that scored Jakeub Scheid (FR/Bradenton, Fla.) putting the Coyotes up 4-1. Wesleyan added another in the third on a sacrifice fly by Dalton Bishop (JR/Colorado Springs, Colo.).

Saint Mary got two back in the bottom of the third, but in the fifth the Coyote offense got untracked, scoring six runs.

Trey Lopez (SR/Burlington, Wash.) led off the inning with a single and error, Sandoval followed with a hit. Tyler Triano (SO/Hollister, Calif.) drove in a run with a sacrifice fly, Bishop and Cross walked to load the bases. Scheid was hit to drive in a run, Vehikite connected on a 2-run single, and Brown capped the scoring with a 2-run triple.

Saint Mary scored four times in the bottom of the fifth, taking advantage of a KWU error in the inning, but from there it was all Coyotes.

In the eighth, KWU plated four as Scheid hit a 3-run homer down the line in left that stayed just fair, and William Dryburgh (SO/St. Joseph, Mo.) also homered in the inning.

KWU loaded the bases in the ninth and then scored twice on bases loaded walks by Bishop and Scheid.

Vehikite was 3 of 6 at the plate and drove in four runs, Scheid was 2 of 4 with 5 RBI, and Sandoval was 3 of 5 on the day as the Coyotes had 12 hits. Starter Trent Dewyer (JR/Albuquerque, N.M.) went four innings, allowing three runs, one earned with three strikeouts, throwing 99 pitches. Tyler Davis (FR/The Woodlands, Texas) pitched the fifth, and Dylan Epke (FR/Wichita, Kan.) pitched the final four innings allowing two hits to pick up his first win of the season.

The teams will conclude the series on Saturday with a doubleheader starting at Noon in Leavenworth.

