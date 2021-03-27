KWU Baseball opens series with 11-1 win over Avila

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Kansas Wesleyan baseball team opened its series with the Avila Eagles with a run-rule shortened 11-1 win on Friday at the Zarda Multisport Complex.

The Coyotes scored five runs in each of the first two innings to take a 10-0 lead after two complete.

In the first, leadoff William Dryburgh (SO/St. Joseph, Mo.) reached on an error and then scored on Haydn Brown (SR/Gardnerville, Nev.)’s single. Josh Sandoval (SR/Glendale, Ariz.) later walked and Tyler Triano (SO/Hollister, Calif.) drove in two runs with a double. Dalton Bishop (JR/Colorado Springs, Colo.) then reached on a 3-base error by Avila that allowed Triano to score. Diego Fisher (SO/Hollister, Calif.) capped the scoring with a single to score Bishop.

Brown led off the Coyote second with a single and Trey Lopez (SR/Burlington, Wash.) was hit by a pitch. Brown then scored, stealing home and after Triano walked, Bishop clubbed a 3-run homer. Austin Cross (JR/Montgomery, Texas) followed with a triple and then scored on Fisher’s ground out.

Avila scored its only run in the third inning.

The Coyotes got what ended up being the game-ending run in the top of the eighth. Lopez walked and then Tyler Latham (JR/Wichita Falls, Texas) pinch ran. Latham stole second then went to third in Sandoval’s single. Latham then scored on a wild pitch.

Trent Dewyer (JR/Albuquerque, N.M.) struck out the side in the eighth to end it.

Dewyer was again magnificent on the bump for the Coyotes, going the distance, allowing one run and scattering eight hits. He struck out five.

Brown and Bishop had two hits each for the Coyotes. Bishop drove in four, Triano and Fisher two each.

The teams meet on Saturday for a doubleheader at Noon at ‘The Z’.