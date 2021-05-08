Salina, KS

KWU Baseball falls to Oklahoma Wesleyan

KWU Athletics ReleaseMay 8, 2021

GREAT BEND – Kansas Wesleyan Baseball saw its season come to a close on Friday as the Coyotes fell to No. 6 ranked Oklahoma Wesleyan 25-2 at the Great Bend Sports Complex in the KCAC Tournament.

Oklahoma Wesleyan scored nine runs in the bottom half of the first inning and the score stayed at 9-0 until the Coyotes got on the board in the top of the third.

Dalton Bishop (JR/Colorado Springs, Colo.) led off the inning with a double, but it was a 2-out rally for the Coyotes as Josh Sandoval (SR/Glendale, Ariz.) walked with the bases loaded to force in a run.

KWU added another run in the top of the seventh when Tristan Devane (FR/Frostproof, Fla.) homered.

Dalton Bishop had two of KWU’s four hits in the game. The Coyotes were issued eight walks, two each to Haydn Brown (SR/Gardnerville, Nev.) and Josh Sandoval.

Trent Dewyer (JR/Albuquerque, N.M.) took the loss for the Coyotes allowing three runs in the first before leaving with an injury. He was one of seven pitchers to appear for the Coyotes.

KWU finished its season with 32 wins, the most since 2016, and the Coyotes set a new record for conference wins in a season, finishing with a 23-10 record in conference play this season.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

