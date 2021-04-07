Salina, KS

Now: 44 °

Currently: Light Rain Fog/Mist

Hi: 48 ° | Lo: 42 °

KWU Baseball beats Hastings 5-3 to extend streak

KWU Athletics ReleaseApril 7, 2021

HASTINGS, Neb. – William Dryburgh (SO/St. Joseph, Mo.) drove in three runs, while Dalton Bishop (JR/Colorado Springs, Colo.), Austin Cross (JR/Montgomery, Texas) and Sisipako Vehikite (JR/Santa Clara, Calif.) had two hits each as the Coyotes beat the Hastings Broncos 5-3 on Tuesday night at Dunfcan Field.

The victory extends KWU’s winning streak to nine games heading into this weekend’s series with Bethany.

Hastings took advantage of a couple KWU errors in the bottom of the first inning to take a 2-0 lead before the Coyote offense could get going.

Bishop walked in the second, then scored on a hit by Cross. Later walks to Jakeub Scheid (FR/Bradenton, Fla.) and Vehikite loaded the bases for Dryburgh to drive in two runs with a double putting the Coyotes up 3-2.

Tyler Triano (SO/Hollister, Calif.) then upped his game on the mound, scattering only seven more Hastings hits the rest of the way. He held the Broncos without a run until the bottom of the ninth inning.

Wesleyan got a couple key insurance runs in the eighth. Josh Sandoval (SR/Glendale, Ariz.) led off with a walk and the Coyotes loaded the bases on hits by Bishop and Cross. Two batters later Tristan Devane (FR/Frostproof, Fla.) was hit by a pitch to load the bases again and Vehikite singled to drive in a run. Dryburgh followed with a bases loaded free pass to force in the second run of the inning.

The Coyotes had eight hits in the game and overcame six fielding errors to get the win.

Triano was again masterful on the mound, tossing another complete game, allowing three runs, only one earned on 10 hits with six strikeouts.

Wesleyan is back in action for a weekend series with Bethany on Saturday and Sunday at Dean Evans Stadium.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

RELATED POSTS

Watson posts another win as Men’s Golf ...

April 7, 2021 9:03 am

Zac Allor selected to direct Kansas Wesleyan ...

April 6, 2021 1:07 pm

Sayyalinh named KCAC Women’s Golfer of ...

 1:06 pm

Deines named KCAC Women’s Track Athlete...

 1:05 pm


Latest Stories

Sports News

KWU Baseball beats Hastings 5-3 to ...

HASTINGS, Neb. – William Dryburgh (SO/St. Joseph, Mo.) drove in three runs, while Dalton Bishop...

April 7, 2021 Comments

Watson posts another win as MenR...

Sports News

April 7, 2021

Spring Weed Pasture Management Stra...

Farming News

April 7, 2021

Severe Weather Rolls Through Area

Top News

April 7, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Web-Based Driver’s ...
April 6, 2021Comments
VIDEO: County Mask Ordina...
April 6, 2021Comments
Fighting For Vets
April 6, 2021Comments
Poetry In Motion In Linds...
April 6, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices