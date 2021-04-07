KWU Baseball beats Hastings 5-3 to extend streak

HASTINGS, Neb. – William Dryburgh (SO/St. Joseph, Mo.) drove in three runs, while Dalton Bishop (JR/Colorado Springs, Colo.), Austin Cross (JR/Montgomery, Texas) and Sisipako Vehikite (JR/Santa Clara, Calif.) had two hits each as the Coyotes beat the Hastings Broncos 5-3 on Tuesday night at Dunfcan Field.

The victory extends KWU’s winning streak to nine games heading into this weekend’s series with Bethany.

Hastings took advantage of a couple KWU errors in the bottom of the first inning to take a 2-0 lead before the Coyote offense could get going.

Bishop walked in the second, then scored on a hit by Cross. Later walks to Jakeub Scheid (FR/Bradenton, Fla.) and Vehikite loaded the bases for Dryburgh to drive in two runs with a double putting the Coyotes up 3-2.

Tyler Triano (SO/Hollister, Calif.) then upped his game on the mound, scattering only seven more Hastings hits the rest of the way. He held the Broncos without a run until the bottom of the ninth inning.

Wesleyan got a couple key insurance runs in the eighth. Josh Sandoval (SR/Glendale, Ariz.) led off with a walk and the Coyotes loaded the bases on hits by Bishop and Cross. Two batters later Tristan Devane (FR/Frostproof, Fla.) was hit by a pitch to load the bases again and Vehikite singled to drive in a run. Dryburgh followed with a bases loaded free pass to force in the second run of the inning.

The Coyotes had eight hits in the game and overcame six fielding errors to get the win.

Triano was again masterful on the mound, tossing another complete game, allowing three runs, only one earned on 10 hits with six strikeouts.

Wesleyan is back in action for a weekend series with Bethany on Saturday and Sunday at Dean Evans Stadium.