KWU Awarded Commissioner’s Cup

Kansas Wesleyan University was award the 2022-23 KCAC Commissioner’s Cup in an on-field ceremony Saturday at the Graves Family Sports Complex.

The trophy was presented at halftime of Saturday’s football’s game versus Bethany. It marked the third time in four years KWU has claimed the award.

According to KWU, the KCAC Commissioner’s Cup is awarded annually as a symbol of excellence in athletics representing 21 championships. Member institutions can earn points for each varsity team’s finish in those 21 officially recognized conference sports.

Kansas Wesleyan found success in a variety of sports throughout the fall, winter and spring seasons.

The Coyotes were in second place in the Commissioner’s Cup standings following the 2022 fall sports season, trailing the University of Saint Mary. Top-three finishes in the Women’s Soccer and Volleyball regular-season standings, as well as top-three finishes by both the Coyote Men’s and Women’s Cross Country teams at the 2022 KCAC Cross Country Championships, put Kansas Wesleyan in a good position in the Commissioner’s Cup standings following the fall sports season.

Kansas Wesleyan scored the most Commissioner’s Cup points (53) of any KCAC institution in the winter sports season, which helped narrow the gap between the Coyotes and Saint Mary to only half a point. KWU finished in the top three in both the Men’s and Women’s Basketball regular-season standings, finished second at the KCAC Competitive Dance Championships, and finished in second place at the KCAC Men’s Indoor Track & Field Championships.

The Coyotes continued their success in the spring, tallying the second-most points in the spring sport season behind Ottawa University. Kansas Wesleyan finished in second at the KCAC Women’s Golf Championship, finished in a tie for third at the KCAC Men’s Golf Championship, took home the regular-season title in Baseball, and finished third on the men’s side at the KCAC Outdoor Track & Field Championships.