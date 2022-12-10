KWU Attains Membership in United Nations Academic Impact

Kansas Wesleyan University is now a member of the United Nations Academic Impact (UNAI), a group of nearly 1,500 institutions in 147 countries working to promote peace, human rights and sustainable development.

According to KWU, every member organization is required to promote and foster UNAI’s 10 guiding principles, and must involve faculty, staff and students in at least one activity each year that actively addresses at least one. The principles revolve around education, human rights and sustainability.

“This is an important part of the work surrounding our Community Resilience Hub,” said Dr. Matt Thompson, KWU president. “The vision surrounding the hub is for individuals and groups to engage urgent social issues through education, action and advocacy, and in the process, to nurture local and global resilience. The UNAI is accepted worldwide as a group of institutions with similar goals, those who aspire to better the world around them. Kansas Wesleyan is proud to be accepted into this group.”

KWU is just the fourth institution of higher learning in Kansas to attain UNAI membership.

For more information on other Kansas Wesleyan happenings, please visit www.kwu.edu/news. For more information on UNAI, visit www.un.org/en/academicimpact.