KWU Athletics enjoys many successes during fall semester

Kansas Wesleyan University Athletics celebrated many successes during the Fall 2022 semester, both on the field and in the classroom.

On the field of competition:

KWU had a combined 49-32-2 overall record, and a 28-17-1 record in KCAC play

Women’s Soccer reached its 18th consecutive KCAC Semifinal and earned a berth in the NAIA National Championships for the third time in the last five years. Kayla Deaver was named as a NAIA Honorable Mention All-American

Women’s Volleyball won its first KCAC Tournament championship since 2014 and appeared in the NAIA Opening Round for the first time since 2014, Rylee Serpan and Elizabeth Hardacre were named as NAIA Honorable Mention All-Americans

Men’s Cross Country finished second at the KCAC Championships, its best finish since 2016. Two Coyotes qualified for the NAIA National Championships

Women’s Cross Country finished third at the KCAC Championships, freshman Madisyn Ehrlich qualified for the NAIA National Championships

Women’s Basketball is 8-6 on the season so far, and won 8 of its last 9 games before the break

Men’s Basketball is 13-1 on the season, and ranked No. 21 in the NAIA Top 25 poll

In the classroom:

The KWU student-athlete population finished the fall semester with a 3.12 GPA

19 of 25 teams achieved a 3.0 or better calculated team GPA

14 teams improved on their GPA over the 2021-22 academic year

370 student-athletes had a 3.0 or better GPA for the semester

51 student-athletes had a 4.0 semester GPA

40 student-athletes were named as Daktronics NAIA Scholar-Athletes

52 student-athletes were named as KCAC Scholar-Athletes

Kansas Wesleyan would also like to thank Richard Speas for serving as Interim Athletic Director during the fall semester.

New Athletic Director Miguel Paredes begins his duties at Kansas Wesleyan beginning January 9.