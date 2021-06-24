KWU Announces Fall Move-In Dates

Kansas Wesleyan University is already preparing for the arrival of the first students for the fall semester.

According to the school, new student move-in day will be held August 4th, while returning students will come back to campus two days later, August 6th. Off-campus students will be expected to complete the check-in process on these days as well.

“We can’t wait to get the semester started,” said Bridget Weiser, vice president of Student Development. “Student Development will offer numerous activities this year, including the return of intramural sports. There is also a great deal of excitement about updates that will take place across campus in the coming year. All told, it’s a great time to be a part of the Coyote pack!”

All students are required to reserve an arrival time for their respective dates. New students may do so at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/KWU_NewStudents, while returners should visit https://www.signupgenius.com/go/KWU_ReturningStudents.

To view updates to the current orientation week schedule, known at KWU as ‘Weeks of Welcome’, please visit www.kwu.edu/WOW. For more information on happenings at Kansas Wesleyan, please visit www.kwu.edu/news.