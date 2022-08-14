KWU Adopts New Safety and Security Software

Kansas Wesleyan University is adopting SafeZone from CriticalArc to create a safer campus where students can continue to learn and thrive.

The school says it encourages its students to engage with the local community and says it wants them to feel confident and safe wherever they are. Unlike a typical student safety and security system, SafeZone provides Safety Everywhere™, protecting students and staff whether they are on campus, off campus or traveling abroad. Many KWU students participate in athletics and academic events around the country. With SafeZone, they’ll be able to get help at the touch of a button, wherever they are, 24/7.

As soon as a user requests help using the app on a smartphone or wearable device, SafeZone precisely locates them, enabling dispatchers to coordinate and notify first responders about who needs assistance, where they are and the nature of the incident. This way, KWU can deliver a fast and efficient response to every emergency situation.

“It is reassuring to know that all our students and staff now have an easy way to get help, whenever and wherever they need it,” says Dr. Matt Thompson, KWU president. “In any emergency situation, we can direct the right people and resources to the right place without even needing to take a phone call.”

SafeZone combines safety, security, well-being and emergency management functions in a powerful, unified platform, enabling complete situational awareness and eliminating the costs of using multiple systems.

The university’s student success program will also be made more effective thanks to the well-being button. This feature removes obstacles for students reaching out, confidentially if they prefer, to request help for themselves or on behalf of a friend – whether they are struggling with a work assignment or need mental health or other assistance.

“With SafeZone, Kansas Wesleyan University can be confident of meeting its duty of care to all staff and students,” said Darren Chalmers-Stevens, chief operating officer, CriticalArc. “SafeZone will help ensure that studying and working at the university is the positive, inclusive and life-enhancing experience that it should be.”