KWU Adds Veterans Recognition to Homecoming

KWU has added a new event to its 2022 Homecoming festivities, a veterans recognition ceremony, which will be held Friday, Oct. 21, on Bevan Green outside the Student Activities Center. The event will get underway at 2 p.m.

According to KWU, the ceremony will honor area veterans and active-duty military, with each receiving a custom patriotic pin from Dr. Matt Thompson, KWU president. Kansas Wesleyan student musicians will perform “The Star-Spangled Banner” and echo taps during the proceedings. The ceremony also will feature Kansas Wesleyan’s new Air Force ROTC program serving as color guard.

All veterans and active-duty military are welcome to take part, with representatives from more than 10 local veteran and law enforcement organizations already expected to attend.

“Kansas Wesleyan recognizes the importance of veterans in America today,” said Ken Oliver, KWU executive vice president of advancement & university operations. “Not only should they be honored for their courage, bravery and sacrifice, but they also bring unique skill sets to the fields they enter after their service. It is our pleasure to recognize their contributions, both to our military and to our community as a whole.”

At least four veterans, including two who direct their particular areas, work on the Kansas Wesleyan campus.

Kansas Wesleyan’s Memorial Library is named in recognition of the 24 casualties of World War II who were either from Saline County or attended Kansas Wesleyan.

RSVPs to the Oct. 21 event are not required, but those planning to attend may coordinate through their invited local veterans service organization. Outdoor seating will be provided.

To learn more about the veterans recognition ceremony, please call 785-833-4526 or email [email protected].