KWU Adds to Advancement Staff

Kansas Wesleyan University has added to the staff in its Advancement Department.

According to KWU, Joyce Volk has joined the staff as a community relations representative.

“Joyce Volk is one of the strongest examples of excellent community relations in the region,” said Ken Oliver, executive vice president of Advancement and university operations. “Her passion for Salina stands out in the community. When the opportunity came to add her to our team, it was a no-brainer. She will be an excellent representative of KWU!”

Volk, a native Kansan, has spent nearly 30 years in Salina, where she has raised a family and become a community leader. Not only has she enjoyed two successful sales careers – one in radio and one in insurance – but she has served on numerous nonprofit boards in the area, including Friends of the Smoky Hill Museum, Salina Child Care Association, Salina Area United Way and the Salina Area Chamber of Commerce. She is the owner of Joyce Volk Insurance Agency, located just across Highland Avenue from the KWU campus.

Volk will be asked to attend community events as a representative of KWU and develop connections for the university with businesses, organizations and individuals in order to advance the university’s mission and strategic plan.