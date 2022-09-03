Salina, KS

Now: 67 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 94 ° | Lo: 66 °

KWU 7x7x7 Lecture Series Returning

Todd PittengerSeptember 3, 2022

Kansas Wesleyan University is planning to bring back the 7x7x7 lecture series which debuted on campus last year.

The lecture series will be a part of this year’s Homecoming and Family Weekend. The event will be held Friday, Oct. 21, at 1 p.m. in Peters Science Hall 201 on campus. It will feature seven local leaders speaking on seven different topics for seven minutes apiece. Admission is free and no tickets are required.

“The 7x7x7 lecture series has added a new element of community to homecoming,” said Michelle Dolan, director of development, stewardship and alumni. “Those returning to campus can learn more about the great opportunities available to our students, while our students, in turn, can connect with community leaders.”

This year’s slate features:

  • Adrienne Allen, executive director of Salina Symphony, speaking about the symphony’s new beginning this year. Yaniv Segal was announced in May as just the third music director in the organization’s 67-year history.
  • Michael Spicer, executive director of Theatre Salina, will also be a featured speaker. Spicer will discuss Theatre Salina’s education department, Center for Theatre Arts, and the organization’s collaboration with KWU. The university and Theatre Salina will work together again this year on a spring musical, “Something’s Rotten,” in March and April.
  • Angela Smith, special assistant to the president at KWU, will speak on the university’s Community Resilience Hub, while Brad Anderson, longtime director of Salina Arts and Humanities, will share the latest from that organization.
  • Stan Cox of The Land Institute will talk about on his latest book, “A Path to a Livable Future: A New Politics to Fight Climate Change, Racism and the Next Pandemic,” while Kris Heck ’20 (KWU campus historian) and Brandon Henson (president of the KWU Multicultural Student Union) will present, as well.

 

 

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Top News

KWU 7x7x7 Lecture Series Returning

Kansas Wesleyan University is planning to bring back the 7x7x7 lecture series which debuted on campu...

September 3, 2022 Comments

September Most Wanted Online

Top News

September 3, 2022

Ell-Saline 8 Man Era Starts With Wi...

Sports News

September 3, 2022

Jayhawks Roll in 2022 Season Opener...

Sports News

September 3, 2022


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Algae Prompts 18 Health A...
September 2, 2022Comments
No Labor Day Public Trans...
September 2, 2022Comments
Saint Francis Criticizes ...
September 2, 2022Comments
A family of six is involved in a rollover crash along Interstate 70 in Dickinson County.
Pittsburg Man Dead follow...
September 2, 2022Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2022 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra