KWU 7x7x7 Lecture Series Returning

Kansas Wesleyan University is planning to bring back the 7x7x7 lecture series which debuted on campus last year.

The lecture series will be a part of this year’s Homecoming and Family Weekend. The event will be held Friday, Oct. 21, at 1 p.m. in Peters Science Hall 201 on campus. It will feature seven local leaders speaking on seven different topics for seven minutes apiece. Admission is free and no tickets are required.

“The 7x7x7 lecture series has added a new element of community to homecoming,” said Michelle Dolan, director of development, stewardship and alumni. “Those returning to campus can learn more about the great opportunities available to our students, while our students, in turn, can connect with community leaders.”

This year’s slate features: