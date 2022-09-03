KWU 7x7x7 Lecture Series Returning

Kansas Wesleyan University is planning to bring back the 7x7x7 lecture series which debuted on campus last year.
The lecture series will be a part of this year’s Homecoming and Family Weekend. The event will be held Friday, Oct. 21, at 1 p.m. in Peters Science Hall 201 on campus. It will feature seven local leaders speaking on seven different topics for seven minutes apiece. Admission is free and no tickets are required.
“The 7x7x7 lecture series has added a new element of community to homecoming,” said Michelle Dolan, director of development, stewardship and alumni. “Those returning to campus can learn more about the great opportunities available to our students, while our students, in turn, can connect with community leaders.”
This year’s slate features:
- Adrienne Allen, executive director of Salina Symphony, speaking about the symphony’s new beginning this year. Yaniv Segal was announced in May as just the third music director in the organization’s 67-year history.
- Michael Spicer, executive director of Theatre Salina, will also be a featured speaker. Spicer will discuss Theatre Salina’s education department, Center for Theatre Arts, and the organization’s collaboration with KWU. The university and Theatre Salina will work together again this year on a spring musical, “Something’s Rotten,” in March and April.
- Angela Smith, special assistant to the president at KWU, will speak on the university’s Community Resilience Hub, while Brad Anderson, longtime director of Salina Arts and Humanities, will share the latest from that organization.
- Stan Cox of The Land Institute will talk about on his latest book, “A Path to a Livable Future: A New Politics to Fight Climate Change, Racism and the Next Pandemic,” while Kris Heck ’20 (KWU campus historian) and Brandon Henson (president of the KWU Multicultural Student Union) will present, as well.