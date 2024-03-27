KWCA Kansas Shrine Duals Raises $25,000 for Shriners Children’s

Kansas- Kansas Shrine All-Star Events is excited to announce that the inaugural KWCA Kansas Shrine Duals raised $25,000 for Shriners Children’s. The high school senior all-star wrestling event that featured 56 of the state’s top girls and boys wrestlers was held on Sunday, March 17th in Wichita, Kansas on the campus of Newman University.

“All of Kansas Shrine All-Star Events are produced with one big goal in mind; to make the biggest impact possible on the lives of the children served by Shriners Children’s Hospital,” said Brice Kesler, Executive Director. “We’re excited that a first-time event, like the KWCA Kansas Shrine Duals, was able to have such a significant impact towards that goal. Both the financial contribution generated and the opportunity to spread awareness for our cause, which was created by this event, will make a tremendous addition to the overall impact Kansas Shrine All-Star Events will have for Shriners Children’s Hospitals in 2024.”

Complete results and the archived broadcast of the 2024 KWCA Kansas Shrine Duals can be found at www.KansasShrineDuals.com. “We want to thank all of the participants, their families and friends, the businesses and organizations that supported these athletes and our cause, the many volunteers that helped make this event happen, our host Newman University, and our partners in the Kansas Wrestling Coaches Association,” said Kesler. “Everyone played an important role in this event’s success, and everyone should be very proud of the lasting impact their participation in events like the KWCA Kansas Shrine Duals will have on the children receiving care at Shriners Children’s Hospitals.”

Kansas Shrine All-Star Events will host the 51st Annual Kansas Shrine Bowl presented by Mammoth on Saturday, June 29th, 2024 in Emporia, Kansas at Welch Stadium on the campus of Emporia State University. In addition to the annual all-star football game on Saturday night, the weekend of the Kansas Shrine Bowl includes many other events and activities. Additional events include the Hospital Experience, the Kansas Shrine Bowl golf tournament, the largest annual Shrine Parade in Kansas, the Friday Night All-Star Showcase and concert, an alumni gameday reunion, and more. Visit www.KansasShrineBowl.com/Events for a full lineup of events and details, along with ticketing information. The annual All-Star Cheer Camp and Masonic All-State Marching Band Camp will also be held in Emporia for the 51st Kansas Shrine Bowl, registration details for those camps can also be found at www.KansasShrineBowl.com.

All Shrine Bowl of Kansas, Inc. events are produced and presented to benefit Shriners Children’s. It is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit charity that produces annual events and related activities, with net proceeds benefiting Shriners Children’s. Shriners Children’s is a health care system of 22 hospitals dedicated to improving the lives of children by providing pediatric specialty care, innovative research, and outstanding teaching programs for medical professionals. Children up to the age of 18 are eligible for care and receive all services in a family-centered environment, regardless of the patients’ ability to pay.